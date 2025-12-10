

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Vail Resorts, Inc. (MTN) Wednesday reported first-quarter net loss of $186.8 million or $5.20 per share, compared to $173.2 million or $4.62 per share last year.



Total net revenues for the quarter were $271.0 million, compared to $260.3 million last year.



The company reaffirmed its fiscal 2026 guidance, including net income attributable to Vail Resorts, Inc. of $201 million to $276 million and Resort Reported EBITDA of $842 million to $898 million.



