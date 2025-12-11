Lir Life Sciences Corp.: Lir Life Sciences Completes Design of a Comparative Animal Study Investigating Cell-Penetrating Peptide-Mediated Delivery of GLP/GIP-Based Obesity Therapies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / December 10, 2025 / Lir Life Sciences Corp. (CSE:SKNY)(Frankfurt:N790, WKN: A41QA9) ("Lir" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the design of a new comparative cell-penetrating peptide-based uptake study (the "Study") of GLP/GIP[1]-based obesity therapies, further advancing its novel transdermal platform for obesity and metabolic disease. This initiative is intended to further the Company's research and development of patient-friendly, needle-free delivery options for incretin therapies. The Company believes that transdermal systems have the potential to improve comfort, accessibility, and long-term treatment adherence for individuals managing chronic metabolic conditions and evidence-based weight-loss treatments.

GLP, specifically GLP-1, and GIP act through complementary biological pathways that together can potentially improve glucose metabolism, energy balance, and weight regulation. By targeting both metabolic and appetite-related mechanisms, these hormones have the potential to address key drivers of obesity.[2]

In collaboration with its scientific partners, Lir Life Sciences has designed a controlled animal Study to evaluate the novel transdermal uptake of GLP/GIP-based obesity therapies using novel cell-penetrating peptide (CPP) formulations. In the investigation, Study subjects will be pre-treated with transdermal formulations of each drug, followed by an oral glucose challenge. Delivery effectiveness will be assessed by measuring blood glucose levels following a glucose intake. The Study will also compare the efficiency of transdermal delivery with standard subcutaneous injections. In practical terms, this means the research team will assess how effectively each molecule permeates the skin and supports glucose control relative to traditional injectable administration.

This comparative work is designed to map the performance envelope of Lir's CPP-enhanced transdermal platform across multiple GLP/GIP-based therapies and to inform future research and development priorities, including which molecules are best suited for needle-free delivery and subsequent Investigational New Drug (IND)-enabling studies. The results are intended to help identify the drug candidates that may align most effectively with the platform's capabilities, guiding the next stages of formulation optimization and clinical planning.

These efforts form part of Lir's broader research and development roadmap as it endeavours to create safe, effective, and patient-friendly alternatives to injectable GLP/GIP-based therapies.

"By evaluating three of the most clinically validated incretin therapies within the same delivery framework, we are generating the comparative data needed to prioritize the strongest candidates for transdermal advancement. Our aim with this study is to obtain clear insight into how these molecules behave with our CPP-enabled system and to inform our IND strategy," said Edward Mills, CEO of Lir Life Sciences.

About Lir Life Sciences Corp.

Lir Life Sciences is focused on researching and developing scalable and affordable treatments for obesity using novel drug delivery methods. The company is advancing a transdermal patch and other novel delivery systems that mimic GLP-1, a naturally occurring hormone that helps regulate appetite and blood sugar. These therapies could potentially offer an alternative to injectable drugs. The goal is to improve access, adherence, and cost-efficiency in both developed and emerging markets. LIR Life Sciences aims to address the global burden of obesity with practical solutions based on established compounds and proven science.

[1] GIP (glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide) and GLP-1 (glucagon-like peptide-1) are both gut hormones called incretins, which are released after eating. They both work by stimulating the pancreas to release more insulin, which helps lower blood sugar levels.

[2] https://diabetesjournals.org/diabetes/article/70/9/1956/137765/The-Role-of-GIP-in-the-Regulation-of-GLP-1-Satiety

