

ESCHBORN (dpa-AFX) - At its Capital Markets Day, Deutsche Börse AG (DB1.DE) reaffirmed its commitment to 2026 targets, highlighting that its synergistic and diversified business model is well positioned to support varying segment mixes.



The company expects to deliver strong structural topline growth and scale benefits by 2028, with bottom-line outperformance enabling both robust organic and inorganic investment capacity as well as attractive shareholder returns under refined capital allocation principles.



Overall, Deutsche Börse Group expects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in net revenue without treasury result of 8 per cent to 6.5 billion euros by 2028. Combined with only 3 per cent CAGR operating cost growth supported by the evolution of its operating model 'OneGroup', which focusses on scalability and qualitative improvements, this leads to significant scale benefits. Deutsche Börse Group therefore expects an average annual increase in EBITDA without treasury result of 12 per cent by 2028.



The dividend payout ratio is targeted at 30-40 per cent with a continuously increasing dividend per share. The Executive Board has resolved to implement a share buyback program of 500 million euros in 2026.



