Media Release DKSH announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Invita (NZ) Limited in New Zealand and Invita Australia Pty Limited in Australia ("Invita"). With this transaction, DKSH Performance Materials enhances its capabilities in the attractive food and beverage market, particularly in the dairy and nutritional segments, and strengthens its position as a leading life science and industrial specialties distributor in Asia Pacific. Zurich, Switzerland, December 11, 2025 - Through the acquisition of Invita (NZ) Limited and Invita Australia Pty Limited in Australia ("Invita"), DKSH Performance Materials secures a well-established business with more than 35 years of experience as a trusted specialty ingredients distributor in Australia and New Zealand. Bringing together DKSH's existing presence and expertise in the region and Invita's strong market position creates a robust platform for future growth and enables DKSH to leverage both portfolios and customer relationships more effectively.



Founded 1988 in Auckland, Invita has earned a strong reputation within New Zealand's food and beverage industry as a trusted distributor of high-quality specialty ingredients. Building on its expanding portfolio and growing regional footprint, Invita began establishing its presence in the Australian market in 2005. Invita's product portfolio largely consist of advanced ingredients for nutrition and nutraceuticals, beverages and dairy, confectionery and bakery, processed foods, and pet foods. Invita generates net sales of over CHF 50 million¹ at sound profitability and return on capital.



Mike Johnson, Managing Director at Invita, added: "For more than 35 years, Invita has earned a distinguished reputation by delivering consistent value and fostering trusted relationships with customers and suppliers. Joining DKSH will allow us to further solidify our market standing and expand our footprint within the resilient life science industries."



Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly commented: "We are excited about the acquisition of Invita, whose product offering presents excellent opportunities for further expansion in New Zealand and Australia. We extend a warm welcome to the whole team and will work closely to drive the next phase of growth."



The closing of the transaction is expected in December 2025 or during the first quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions.



¹ 1 Swiss franc equals 1.90 Australian Dollar or 2.20 New Zealand Dollars.

DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 58 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, DKSH creates cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,720 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.4 billion in 2024.

Melanie Grüter Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211 melanie.grueter@dksh.com



