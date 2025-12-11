DKSH Management Ltd.
DKSH announced today that it has signed an agreement to acquire Invita (NZ) Limited in New Zealand and Invita Australia Pty Limited in Australia ("Invita"). With this transaction, DKSH Performance Materials enhances its capabilities in the attractive food and beverage market, particularly in the dairy and nutritional segments, and strengthens its position as a leading life science and industrial specialties distributor in Asia Pacific.
Zurich, Switzerland, December 11, 2025 - Through the acquisition of Invita (NZ) Limited and Invita Australia Pty Limited in Australia ("Invita"), DKSH Performance Materials secures a well-established business with more than 35 years of experience as a trusted specialty ingredients distributor in Australia and New Zealand. Bringing together DKSH's existing presence and expertise in the region and Invita's strong market position creates a robust platform for future growth and enables DKSH to leverage both portfolios and customer relationships more effectively.
2243696 11.12.2025 CET/CEST