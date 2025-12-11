Company's environmental activities continue to be recognized as first tier
Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (TOKYO: 6503) announced today that the international nonprofit CDP has once again given Mitsubishi Electric its highest "A List" rankings for both Climate Change and Water Security activities. The top ratings recognize the environmental focus of Mitsubishi Electric's commercial activities and goals as well as the company's timely and appropriate information disclosure. Mitsubishi Electric has been named to the A List eight times in both categories since 2016, and it has achieved the highest rating in each category for three consecutive years.
Approximately 24,800 companies accounting for two-thirds of global market capitalization disclose environmental data to the CDP. In 2024, only 2% of the companies achieved an A-list rating. Just 0.3% secured an A-list rating for both Climate Change and Water Security activities.
Mitsubishi Electric group has made sustainability a cornerstone of its business. The company promotes comprehensive strategic initiatives beyond the boundaries of its existing businesses and organizations in order to achieve "Trade-On (mutual benefits)" that balance company growth and the enrichment of society and the environment. Mitsubishi Electric is pursuing carbon neutrality, supporting circular economies, and striving to be a frontrunner in the realization of nature-positive while also creating new businesses and strengthening its business foundation.
Mitsubishi Electric will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable global environment throughout its global value chains, energy-saving products and systems, and cutting-edge infrastructure.
