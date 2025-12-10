HUB Cyber Security Ltd: Hub Cyber Security Successfully Settles Legacy Class Action Litigation and Removes Structural Friction to Accelerate Execution

TEL AVIV, Israel, Dec. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) ("HUB" or the "Company"), a global leader in confidential computing and secured data fabric technologies, today announced a successful settlement which is intended to resolve the legacy U.S. securities class action related to its 2023 IPO. The settlement, which is subject to final court approval, is designed to close a legacy litigation chapter for a total consideration of $11 million, removing a structural barrier and enabling the Company to operate and focus on its growing business with uncompromised priority.

The settlement agreement contemplates a payment of $11 million, financed primarily by HUB's insurance carriers, ensuring the Company's cash outlay is thoughtfully addressed, supporting operational priorities and continued execution.

HUB has been represented in these proceedings by the law firm, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. HUB believes that the settlement of this legacy class action is a positive outcome for the Company, allowing it to focus on its ongoing and future business interests.

The Company is now advancing the filing of its interim financials and preparing a formal business update that reflects a stronger, more disciplined, and aligned-for-scale value of HUB. The Company's financials will reflect HUB's revenues for H1, with higher gross margins.

"This is a strategic reset. The past will be closed. What remains is our mandate: securing the world's most sensitive digital assets with precision and discipline," said Noah Hershcoviz, CEO of HUB Cyber Security. "We are operating in a world where national security, financial infrastructure, and artificial intelligence depend on trust, and trust cannot coexist with uncertainty. By resolving this litigation, we remove the final legacy distractions and accelerate toward full operational velocity. Our mission forward is to build the secure backbone of next-generation computing."

About HUB Cyber Security Ltd.

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (Nasdaq: HUBC) is a global leader in confidential computing, AI-driven data fabric, and cybersecurity. HUB's Secured Data Fabric (SDF) empowers organizations to virtualize, secure, and analyze sensitive data across borders and silos generating real-time intelligence while meeting the highest regulatory standards. With operations across North America, Europe, and Israel, HUB partners with Fortune 100 companies, global banks, and sovereign institutions to secure the next generation of digital infrastructure.

