Nilfisk Holding A/S: Revised full-year 2025 outlook

US market activity and, as a result, order intake in Nilfisk's US business has not improved as expected in November and the beginning of December. In addition, short-term issues with one supplier have limited the capacity to ship full volume of two products, before year-end. As a result, Nilfisk now expects organic growth for 2025 in the range of 0-1%. Nilfisk continues to expect an EBITDA margin before special items of 13%-14% including profit contribution from associates.



New outlook

December 11, 2025 Previous outlook

November 20, 2025 Organic revenue growth 0% to 1%



Around 1% EBITDA margin before special items 13%-14% 13% to 14%



Nynne Jespersen Lee, Head of IR & Group Communications, +45 4231 0007

