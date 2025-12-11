Anzeige
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
WKN: A1KAQD | ISIN: GG00B79WC100 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STARWOOD EUROPEAN REAL ESTATE FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
11.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SWEF: Tenth Capital Distribution

DJ SWEF: Tenth Capital Distribution 

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) 
SWEF: Tenth Capital Distribution 
11-Dec-2025 / 07:01 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited 
 
(the "Company" or "SEREF") 

Tenth Capital Distribution of GBP30 Million 

The Board of Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is pleased to announce the Company's tenth capital 
distribution of GBP30 million, funded by the repayment in full of the Industrial Estate, UK loan investment received in 
November 2025. 

Tenth Capital Distribution 

The Board has decided to make a tenth capital distribution totalling c. GBP30 million (after expenses) to SEREF 
shareholders by way of a compulsory partial redemption of shares at a price of GBP0.9674 per share (being the last 
published NAV per share prior to this announcement) (the "Compulsory Redemption"). The amount applied to the Compulsory 
Redemption is after the deduction of costs and expenses which are expected to be circa GBP10,000. 

Shareholder Information 

The Compulsory Redemption will be effected pro rata to holdings on the share register as at the close of business on 18 
December 2025 (the "Redemption Date"), being the record date for the Compulsory Redemption. Circa 57 per cent of the 
Company's issued share capital will be redeemed on the Redemption Date (the "Redemption Ratio"). Fractions of shares 
produced by the Redemption Ratio will not be redeemed, so the number of shares to be compulsorily redeemed from each 
shareholder will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares. 

Payments of redemption monies are expected to be effected either through CREST (in the case of shares held in 
uncertificated form) or by cheque (in the case of shares held in certificated form) by 24 December 2025. Any 
certificates currently in circulation will be superseded by a new certificate which will be distributed to certificated 
shareholders by 24 December 2025. 

The Company currently has 54,215,697 shares in issue. All of the shares redeemed on the Redemption Date will be 
cancelled and accordingly will thereafter be incapable of transfer by shareholders or reissue by the Company. 

The shares will be disabled in CREST after close of business on the Redemption Date and the existing ISIN number, 
GG00BW5S7K10, (the "Old ISIN") will expire. The new ISIN number, GG00BW9KGG29, (the "New ISIN") in respect of the 
remaining shares which have not been compulsorily redeemed will be enabled and available for transactions from 8.00 
a.m. on 19 December 2025, which is also the Ex-date for the Compulsory Redemption. The share price TIDM, "SWEF.L", will 
remain unchanged. For the period up to and including the Redemption Date, shares will be traded under the Old ISIN and 
as such, a purchaser of such shares may have a market claim for a proportion of the redemption proceeds following the 
activation of the New ISIN. CREST will automatically transfer any open transactions as at the Redemption Date to the 
New ISIN. 

John Whittle, Chairman of the Company commented: 
 
"The Company's managed wind-down continues in an orderly fashion and at pace, as demonstrated by today's announcement 
of a further GBP30 million to be distributed to shareholders. There now remain just two loan investments in the portfolio 
and we will provide updates on these as soon as we can. I would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing 
support." 

For further information, please contact: 

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary 

Duke Le Prevost 
 
T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660 
 
E: starwood@apexgroup.com 

Notes:  
 
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stock 
Exchange with an investment objective to conduct an orderly realisation of the assets of the Company.  
www.starwoodeuropeanfinance.com 

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of 
Starwood Capital Group. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse 
Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
View original content: EQS News 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     GG00BW5S7K10 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     SWEF 
LEI Code:   5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 
Sequence No.: 410993 
EQS News ID:  2243608 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2243608&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2025 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
