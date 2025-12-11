

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Entain PLC (GMVHY, ENT.L), a sports betting and gaming company, said on Thursday that Rob Wood will step down as Chief Financial Officer and Deputy Chief Executive Officer in 2026.



Subsequently, the company has appointed Michael Snape as CFO to succeed Wood with effect from March 6, 2026. Michael will join the Group as CFO Designate in February 2026.



Snape will join Entain from International Distribution Services, where he is currently Group CFO. Prior to IDS, Michael spent five years at Walgreens Boots Alliance as CFO of Boots, No7 Beauty & International.



In addition, Entain has confirmed that the year-to-date trading is in line with market expectations for fiscal 2025. The company will release its full-year earnings report on March 5, 2026.



