

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) said it has exercised its previously announced put option and has now entered into a binding share purchase agreement for the previously announced sale of Smiths Interconnect to Molex Electronic Technologies Holdings. The deal values Smiths Interconnect at an enterprise value of 1.3 billion pounds. Smiths announced on 16 October 2025 that it had entered into a put option agreement with Molex.



The Group expects completion of the transaction to take place in the second half of fiscal year 2026.



