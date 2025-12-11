EMEA mid-market enterprises to benefit from greater time-to-value when designing, developing, and deploying mission critical AI systems via strategic collaboration.

Hitachi Digital Services, a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms, and Eraneos, a leading strategy, transformation, and technology consultancy, today announced a strategic partnership establishing integrated, end-to-end ITxOT transformation capabilities.

This collaboration unites Eraneos' deep strategic, regulatory, and industry acumen with Hitachi's strong ITxOT systems integration expertise to deliver holistic AI services from executive solution ideation to manufacturing transformation backed by local precision. Consequently, mid-market EMEA enterprises, particularly those with asset-heavy operating models, can realize high impact AI advantages faster and with confidence in the systems' trusted business outcomes.

In 2024, 41.17% of large enterprises deployed AI technologies compared to only 20.97% of medium-sized enterprises in the EU alone. Arguably, mid-market adoption may be hindered by prohibitive costs, lack of technical skills, and difficulty emerging from the pilot phase. As companies navigate accelerating AI-driven change, many struggle with fragmented transformation efforts that fail to link vision to execution, that fail to turn insight into meaningful action.

The joint offering between Eraneos and Hitachi Digital Services bridges that gap, enabling clients to act with agility, reduce operational risk, and achieve measurable outcomes throughout every step of the journey. Thus making true AI transformation be it advanced automation, smart manufacturing, digital sustainability, agentic AI deployment accessible to a wider segment of enterprises.

"AI and ITxOT convergence are no longer future ambitions they're business imperatives," said Santhosh Sreemushta, President of Hitachi Digital Services. "Together with Eraneos, we're enabling clients to move from experimentation to execution modernizing responsibly, accelerating measurable value, and building intelligent, resilient systems for the future. This partnership brings the best of strategy and engineering together to help enterprises operationalize AI with confidence and scale."

Through this partnership, clients will benefit from:

Unified delivery, single accountability

A seamless proven approach that delivers strategy, execution, and change leadership. All under one collaborative platform for simplified, faster time to value.

End-to-end data activation

Comprehensive solutions from edge-to-cloud unlocking ITxOT convergence with AI-driven visibility, automation, and optimization across organizational layers.

Future-ready platforms

Tailored to today's needs, while anticipating evolving regulatory and market dynamics as well as scaling requirements to pivot from product- to solution-driven services.

"This partnership strengthens Eraneos position as an integrated consulting firm delivering full-spectrum transformation from strategy to execution," said Boris Ricken, Partner, Eraneos. "By combining our strategic, regulatory, and industry expertise with Hitachi Digital Services' deep ITxOT integration and engineering capabilities, we give clients the power of global scale with local precision all through a single, trusted partner."

Hitachi Digital Services harnesses a unique vantage point spanning all aspects of sustainable AI system development for numerous industries such as energy, manufacturing, mobility, oil and gas, and others. That insight enables Hitachi Digital Services to skip AI experimentation and move right to operationalizing AI advantage across an enterprise's total IT environment. Pairing this IT/OT expertise with Eraneos' comprehensive consulting skills helps Hitachi Digital Services bring its differentiated offerings to a broader global audience with regional resources for faster, more customized engineering support.

About Eraneos

Eraneos is an international strategy, transformation and technology consulting group, dedicated to empowering organizations to thrive in an ever-changing digital age. By bringing together top-tier experts from business and tech, we help clients to continuously raise the bar in successful transformations, from strategy to execution. Whether we're designing future-ready organizations, unlocking the potential of data and AI, or securing businesses with cutting-edge cybersecurity, we deliver results pragmatically. Our team of around 1,200 dedicated professionals is based in offices across Switzerland, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Austria, the UK, Singapore, and the USA, and seamlessly blends global perspectives with strong local roots.

www.eraneos.com

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is a global systems integrator powering mission-critical platforms with people and technology. We help enterprises build, integrate, and run physical and digital systems with tailored solutions in cloud, data, IoT, and ERP modernization, underpinned by advanced AI. By combining Information Technology and Operational Technology (ITxOT), we drive efficiency, innovation, and growth across industries. With over 110 years of Hitachi Group's engineering and technology leadership, Hitachi Digital Services is powering smarter platforms for a safer, more sustainable future. For more information on Hitachi Digital Services, please visit the company's website at www.hitachids.com.

