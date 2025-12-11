Anzeige
WKN: A41NML | ISIN: NL0015002MS2
Tradegate
11.12.25 | 10:23
13,340 Euro
+3,86 % +0,496
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
AEX
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.12.2025 10:10 Uhr
98 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.

(TMICC or the Company)

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES (PDMRS)

The Company notifies the following acquisitions of ordinary shares of EUR3.50 each (Shares) of PDMRs.

DirectorsNumber of Shares
Jean François van Boxmeer7,800
Peter ter Kulve118,000
Other PDMRs
Ronald Schellekens33,967

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU and UK version of the Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personJean François van Boxmeer
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Board Chair
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
9-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition12.67077,800

98,831.46
Aggregated12.67077,800

98,831.46

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)

Name of natural personPeter ter Kulve
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Executive Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
10-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2Amsterdam Stock Exchange - XAMSEUR
Nature of Transaction

PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition 12.9192118,0001,524,467.49
Aggregated 12.9192118,0001,524,467.49

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name of natural personRonald Schellekens
2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status



Chief Human Resources Officer
b)

Initial notification/Amendment



Initial notification
3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name



The Magnum Ice Cream Company N.V.
b)

Legal Entity Identifier code



25490052LLF3XH6G9847
4

Details of the transaction(s) summary table
Date of TransactionDescription of InstrumentIdentification CodePlace of TransactionCurrency
10-DEC-2025Ordinary shares of €3.50 eachISIN: NL0015002MS2New York Stock Exchange - XNYSUSD
Nature of Transaction



PriceVolumeTotal
Acquisition14.723733,967500,119.92
Aggregated14.723733,967500,119.92

Enquiries
Media Relations
media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:media.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)

Investor Relations
investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com (mailto:investor.relations-tmicc@magnumicecream.com)

About The Magnum Ice Cream Company

The Magnum Ice Cream Company is the world's largest ice cream company. With an unrivalled portfolio of brands including global power brands Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Wall's and Cornetto, and with a global fleet of nearly 3 million freezers, our products are available in 80 countries. The company generated €7.9 billion in revenue in 2024. TMICC's legal entity identifier is 25490052LLF3XH6G9847. For more information, visit The Magnum Ice Cream Company website.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.