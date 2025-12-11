

Town Health Charity Foundation Donates 20-valent Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccines TWGHs Collaborates on Community Vaccination (Hong Kong, 11 December, 2025) Town Health International Medical Group Limited ("Town Health") has partnered with Pfizer Corporation Hong Kong Limited ("Pfizer") to promote territory-wide respiratory health education. Town Health announced today that, through the Town Health Charity Foundation, it is donating a batch of 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine ("PCV20") (Manufacturer: Pfizer) to Tung Wah Group of Hospitals ("TWGHs") to support vulnerable groups, strengthening medical-social collaboration to enhance community health protection. Town Health and Pfizer are actively responding to the Primary Healthcare Blueprint of the Hong Kong Health Bureau and are launching a territory-wide respiratory health education initiative jointly to promote a shift in the public's mindset from "treatment-based" to "prevention-oriented". Meanwhile, Town Health will leverage its extensive network of medical centres across Hong Kong to facilitate the public access to protection through PCV20. As a key community partner, TWGHs will oversee proper allocation of the PCV20 donated by the Town Health Charity Foundation and identify suitable beneficiaries across its service units for vaccination. Town Health, Pfizer and TWGHs will continue to work closely together to uphold Town Health Charity Foundation's vision of "Guided by Love, Advancing Health for All"-to reduce the disease burden among underserved groups and enhance the overall health of the community. Photo caption: Mr. Karson Choi Ka Tsan, GBS, JP, Chairman and CEO of Town Health (center), Dr. Alan Koo Chung Wai, Vice Medical Director of Town Health (third right), Mr. Huang Yu, Executive Director of Town Health (second right), Ms. Zhang Xiaoxue, Executive Director of Town Health (first right), Mr. Thomas Chan Chun Hong, COO of Town Health (first left), Dr. Wong Kam Cheung, Specialist in Respiratory Medicine (third left), Mr. Nicholas Chan, Commercial Lead of Pfizer Hong Kong and Macau (fourth right), Mr. Albert Kwong, Strategic Healthcare Partner, Cross Business Units of Pfizer Hong Kong and Macau (second left), and Dr. Chan Lee, Head of TWGHs K B Tam & W K Li Medical Centre (North Point) (fourth left) attended the vaccine donation ceremony together to jointly promote preventive health for all and build a safer community. ~ Cont. ~ Mr. Karson Choi Ka Tsan, GBS, JP, Chairman and CEO of Town Health, said that pneumococcal infections pose a significant public health threat in Hong Kong, particularly to the elderly and vulnerable groups, making public education on respiratory health an urgent priority. To this end, Town Health has introduced the PCV20, allowing the public to obtain broad protection against 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes with just a single dose. He added that through Town Health Charity Foundation's donation of vaccines to TWGHs, Town Health is taking concrete action to support vulnerable groups through medical-social collaboration. Mr. Nicholas Chan, Commercial Lead of Pfizer Hong Kong and Macau, shared the view and emphasised that pneumococcal disease places a significant healthcare burden for Hong Kong society and believes that comprehensive Streptococcus pneumoniae serotype protection is essential. He hopes that this collaboration will enhance public understanding of pneumococcal disease. Dr. Chan Lee, Head of TWGHs K B Tam & W K Li Medical Centre (North Point), expressed gratitude to Town Health and Pfizer for their commitment to community health and TWGHs is honoured to serve as a community partner and is committed to the proper utilisation of the vaccines donated by the Town Health Charity Foundation to effectively support vulnerable groups in need. Dr. Alan Koo Chung Wai, Vice Medical Director of Town Health, reminded the public not to underestimate the threat of pneumonia. Dr. Koo noted that, according to the latest statistics from the Department of Health, pneumonia is the second leading cause of death in Hong Kong. In 2024, pneumonia caused more than 11,000 deaths, second only to cancer and surpassing heart disease and cerebrovascular disease¹. Streptococcus pneumoniae is a common cause of pneumonia, and over 100 serotypes have been identified². Vaccination is one of the most effective means of preventing pneumococcal disease. Dr. Wong Kam Cheung, Specialist in Respiratory Medicine, explained that pneumococci spreads through droplets or contact and has a short incubation period of around one to three days³. Early symptoms of pneumococcal pneumonia such as fever and cough often resemble influenza, leading to misdiagnosis. Co-infection with influenza may also occur, increasing complexity in diagnostic and treatment. While pneumococci may cause milder illnesses such as otitis media or sinusitis, in high-risk individuals it can lead to severe diseases such as invasive pneumonia, bacteraemia, sepsis, and meningitis3,4,5, with rapid deterioration that may be life-threatening. Vaccination remains the most effective preventive measure which can significantly reduce the risk of invasive infections and severe outcomes3,4,5, and studies also show that it may lower the risk of heart attacks among high-risk individuals6. Although antibiotics are the mainstream of treatment, antibiotic resistance made therapy increasing difficult³. Dr. Wong reiterated that "prevention takes precedence over treatment", particularly in addressing pneumococcal infections. For details on the indications and usage of pneumococcal conjugate vaccines, please consult your doctor. ~ Ends ~ About Town Health: Build Healthier Life and A Better Tomorrow Town Health International Medical Group Limited (Stock Code: 3886.HK) is one of the largest listed healthcare groups with the longest history in Hong Kong and it is one of the few local comprehensive medical institutions that provides healthcare services in both Hong Kong and the Mainland China. The Group boasts high-quality medical resources and a strong professional medical team. Its business segments include: (i) The provision of medical services in Hong Kong; (ii) The provision of medical network management business in Hong Kong; (iii) The provision of hospital management and health management businesses in the Mainland China; and (iv) The provision of aesthetic medical and beauty and wellness services in Hong Kong and the Mainland China. The Group is committed to become an international first-class medical group rooted in Hong Kong, covering Greater Bay Area and serving the whole country, and is dedicated to build healthier life and a better tomorrow. To learn more, please visit us on https://thmd.townhealth.com and follow us on https://www.facebook.com/TownHealthMedicalHK . About Town Health Charity Foundation: Concerns The Needs of Society Town Health takes "Corporate Social Responsibility" as an important developing direction with the aim of being responsible for the stakeholders, the community and the environment. These years, Town Health has supported the local charity organisations in various ways and has delivered various support services to the vulnerable community. Up to now, the Group is being acknowledged by HKCSS as "Caring Company" in consecutive years. On 8 October 2015, the Group sets up Town Health Charity Foundation and takes "Supporting Underprivileged" and "Promoting Healthy Lifestyle" as main direction. The Foundation hopes to provide funding for local NGOs and allow them to deliver social services to the needy. About Tung Wah Group of Hospitals: Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, founded in 1870, is the oldest and well-established charitable organisation in Hong Kong. The Group is providing medical, educational, community and traditional services with the mission of "healing the sick and relieving the distressed, caring for the elderly and rehabilitating the disabled, promoting education and nurturing the youngsters, and raising the infant and guiding the youth". Regarding the medical and health services, Tung Wah Group manages 5 hospitals (Tung Wah Hospital, Kwong Wah Hospital, Tung Wah Eastern Hospital, TWGHs Wong Tai Sin Hospital and TWGHs Fung Yiu King Hospital.), 42 Chinese and Western medicine services units and 1 community pharmacy, which provide Chinese and western medicine services, screening, computed tomography, dental and elderly health services. Tung Wah Group endeavors to develop its medical and health services to meet with the needs of the community. It has also established various patient assistance programmes to provide subsidy to needy people to facilitate them receiving medical services, with the aim to promote public health. For further information of Tung Wah Group, please visit www.tungwah.org.hk . About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients' Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world's premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For 175 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. To learn more, please visit us on www.pfizer.com.hk and like us on YouTube at www.youtube.com/c/pfizerhongkong . About 20-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV20): PCV20 is Pfizer's next-generation pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that includes capsular polysaccharide conjugates for the 13 serotypes (1, 3, 4, 5, 6A, 6B, 7F, 9V, 14, 18C, 19A, 19F and 23F) already included in Pneumococcal 13-valent Conjugate Vaccine [Diphtheria CRM197 Protein]. The vaccine also contains capsular polysaccharide conjugates for seven additional serotypes (8, 10A, 11A, 12F, 15B, 22F and 33F) that cause invasive pneumococcal disease, and have been associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance, and/or meningitis. PCV20 contains the broadest serotype coverage of any available pneumococcal conjugate vaccine and helps combat against the 20 Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes in the vaccine. High-risk groups for pneumococcal infections include3,4,5: Children

Elderly

Others: History of invasive pneumococcal disease, cerebrospinal fluid leakage or cochlear implant;

Chronic cardiovascular (except hypertension without complication), lung, liver or kidney diseases;

Metabolic diseases including diabetes mellitus or obesity (Body Mass Index 30 or above);

