Dangbei Launches Christmas Deals on Amazon France - Save Up to €455 on 4K Projectors

Exclusive on Amazon.fr, December 9-23, 2025 - Flagship 4K projectors and portable models with up to 26.7% off and savings up to €400





PARIS, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dangbei, a leading innovator in smart projection technology, is bringing big-screen Christmas experiences to French households with a series of festive promotions on Amazon.fr. From December 9 to December 23, 2025, shoppers can save up to 30.4% and as much as €455 on selected 4K home cinema and portable projectors.



Whether it's a family Christmas movie night, a streaming series marathon, or console gaming with friends, Dangbei's discounted projectors are designed to turn any wall into a cinema screen.

Biggest Savings - Up to €400 Off



Dangbei DBOX02 - 4K ALPD Laser Projector with Google TV & Netflix



With 4K resolution, ALPD laser technology and up to 2450 ISO lumens, the DBOX02 delivers sharp, bright images up to 200 inches - even in living rooms that are not completely dark. Integrated Google TV and licensed Netflix provide direct access to your favourite French and international streaming content.

Now €1,044 (30.4% off; was €1,499; save €455 )

(30.4% off; was €1,499; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0D1GCF3CT (https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0D1GCF3CT)

Dangbei MP1 Max - 4K Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED Projector



MP1 Max targets demanding home cinema enthusiasts who want high brightness and precise colours. Its Hybrid Tri-Laser + LED light source delivers 3100 ISO lumens and covers around 110% BT.2020 with ?E<1, bringing movies, concerts and sports to life on a large screen.

Now €1,444 (24% off; was €1,899; save €455 )

(24% off; was €1,899; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0F439B1ZL (https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0F439B1ZL)



Flagship Laser Projection for the Living Room



Dangbei DBOX02 Pro - 4K Laser Projector with Gimbal Stand



DBOX02 Pro builds on the DBOX02 platform with a flexible gimbal stand, improved tone mapping and 4K laser output around 2000 ISO lumens, making it a strong choice for varied room layouts and large living spaces.

Now €959 (26.2% off; was €1,299; save €340 )

(26.2% off; was €1,299; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0F7RKFBFY (https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0F7RKFBFY)

Portable & Everyday Projectors



Dangbei Atom - Ultra-Slim Laser Projector with Google TV



Atom is designed for compact living and flexible viewing. It offers 1080p resolution, 1200 ISO lumens, support for HDR10 and up to 180-inch images, with Google TV and Netflix built in. Its ultra-thin chassis makes it easy to move between the living room, bedroom or student accommodation.

Now €597 (19.2% off; was €739; save €142 )

(19.2% off; was €739; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0CL4H9C26 (https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0CL4H9C26)

Dangbei Freedo - Portable 1080p Projector with Built-In Battery



Freedo is Dangbei's portable model with 1080p resolution, 450 ISO lumens, Google TV, licensed Netflix and a built-in battery for around 2.5 hours of viewing. The 165° gimbal stand allows projection on walls, ceilings or tent canvases - perfect for cosy winter balcony screenings or spontaneous movie nights.

Now €369 (26.1% off; was €499; save €130 )

(26.1% off; was €499; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0DQXNWT2B (https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0DQXNWT2B)

Dangbei N2 mini - Compact 1080p Projector for Bedrooms & Small Spaces



N2 mini offers native 1080p resolution and a tilt stand up to 190°, making it easy to use on desks and bedside tables. With built-in Netflix, it's an accessible first projector for students and young professionals.

Now €169 (22.8% off; was €219; save €50 )

(22.8% off; was €219; save ) Product page: https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0DXVKH3PN (https://www.amazon.fr/dp/B0DXVKH3PN)



Limited-Time Christmas Offers on Amazon.fr



These special Christmas offers are available exclusively through the Dangbei Store on Amazon.fr between December 9 and December 23, 2025:

https://www.amazon.fr/stores/Dangbei/page/0235D340-DDEC-4634-9E24-73348697570F?camp=1642&creative=6746&linkCode=ur2&tag=fransite-21&_encoding=UTF8



From Christmas films and New Year's Eve events to weekend series binges, Dangbei's projectors bring a cinema-grade experience home at a festive price.



About Dangbei

Dangbei is a premium provider of smart entertainment solutions, specializing in home and portable projectors. With more than 200 million users worldwide, Dangbei focuses on combining advanced projection hardware with intuitive software to deliver immersive viewing experiences in everyday living spaces.

For more information, please visit https://us.dangbei.com/.



Press Contact:

Dangbei PR team

Email: pr@dangbei.com

Website: us.dangbei.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b4223a56-0d7a-46ac-af26-a5333f5a7eb7