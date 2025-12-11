World's Leading Brewer becomes the Official Beer Partner of the ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced AB InBev (Euronext: ABI) (NYSE: BUD) (MEXBOL: ANB) (JSE: ANH), the world's leading brewer, will become the Official Beer Partner for all major ICC tournaments starting in 2026. The partnership will be led by Budweiser 0.0, Budweiser's no-alcohol beer in India, with other ABI mega brands activating in Europe and Africa.

From attending a match live in-stadium to watching one at a bar or pub with friends, with a lower alcohol-by-volume (ABV) and no-alcohol options like Budweiser 0.0, beer is the natural choice to enjoy responsibly. Through this partnership with the ICC, AB InBev will create more moments of cheers, choice and celebration for cricket fans of legal drinking age all over the world.

ICC CEO, Sanjog Gupta said: "Cricket is one of the world's most loved sports with more than two billion fans and ICC events are its largest platforms for passion, while AB InBev has been at the forefront of creating experiential activations to grow and deepen fandom. This partnership is a natural alliance between organizations striving to elevate moments, create memories and deliver experiences via innovation in avenues for fan engagement. We welcome AB InBev to the ICC's august list of commercial partners and look forward to co-delivering multi-modal event experiences across our tournaments and amplifying excitement for the sport around the world."

Global Chief Marketing Officer of AB InBev, Marcel Marcondes said: "Cricket is one of the world's most popular and fastest-growing sports, and we are excited to connect with fans on this mega platform. Beer is the beverage for socialization and moderation, and our partnership with the ICC provides another occasion for our brands to create unforgettable experiences for consumers everywhere."

The partnership includes all major ICC men's and women's events through 2027 including the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 in India Sri Lanka, the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in the UK, the inaugural ICC Women's Champions Trophy 2027 in Sri Lanka, the ICC World Test Championship Final 2027 in England and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2027 in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

About ICC

The ICC is cricket's global governing body, representing 110 members worldwide. It oversees major tournaments such as the Men's and Women's Cricket and T20 World Cups, enforces the Code of Conduct on professional standards and playing conditions (with the MCC responsible for the Laws of Cricket), appoints match officials for all international formats, and combats corruption through its Anti-Corruption Unit. Its Development department also works with Associate Members to strengthen cricket systems, raise standards, and grow the game globally.

About AB InBev

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) is a publicly traded company (Euronext: ABI) based in Leuven, Belgium, with secondary listings on the Mexico (MEXBOL: ANB) and South Africa (JSE: ANH) stock exchanges and with American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUD). As a company, we dream big to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, move our industry forward and make a meaningful impact in the world. We are committed to building great brands that stand the test of time and to brewing the best beers using the finest ingredients. Our diverse portfolio of well over 500 beer brands includes global brands Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois and Michelob Ultra; multi-country brands Beck's, Hoegaarden and Leffe; and local champions such as Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol. Our brewing heritage dates back more than 600 years, spanning continents and generations. From our European roots at the Den Hoorn brewery in Leuven, Belgium. To the pioneering spirit of the Anheuser Co brewery in St. Louis, US. To the creation of the Castle Brewery in South Africa during the Johannesburg gold rush. To Bohemia, the first brewery in Brazil. Geographically diversified with a balanced exposure to developed and developing markets, we leverage the collective strengths of approximately 144 000 colleagues based in nearly 50 countries worldwide. For 2024, AB InBev's reported revenue was 59.8 billion USD (excluding JVs and associates).

