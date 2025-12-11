Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 11-Dec-2025 / 09:14 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 477.80p Highest price paid per share: 472.40p Lowest price paid per share: 475.1698p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,868,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,178,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 475.1698

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 166 475.80 08:09:34 00030394270TRDU0 XLON 50 475.80 08:09:34 00030394271TRDU0 XLON 188 475.80 08:11:49 00030394274TRDU0 XLON 603 476.00 08:13:55 00030394283TRDU0 XLON 1,048 475.20 08:16:22 00030394293TRDU0 XLON 316 475.20 08:16:22 00030394294TRDU0 XLON 1,281 477.00 08:36:25 00030394576TRDU0 XLON 548 473.80 08:45:24 00030394624TRDU0 XLON 519 473.40 08:45:24 00030394625TRDU0 XLON 556 475.20 09:08:48 00030395106TRDU0 XLON 560 475.20 09:14:12 00030395149TRDU0 XLON 289 474.20 09:16:38 00030395150TRDU0 XLON 517 474.20 09:16:38 00030395151TRDU0 XLON 235 474.20 09:16:38 00030395152TRDU0 XLON 527 475.20 09:20:09 00030395229TRDU0 XLON 214 473.00 09:28:51 00030395437TRDU0 XLON 353 473.00 09:28:51 00030395438TRDU0 XLON 546 474.80 09:46:49 00030395494TRDU0 XLON 717 474.40 09:52:04 00030395508TRDU0 XLON 454 474.40 09:52:04 00030395509TRDU0 XLON 654 473.00 09:58:38 00030395525TRDU0 XLON 608 473.80 10:17:42 00030395625TRDU0 XLON 1,083 472.80 10:22:07 00030395649TRDU0 XLON 187 473.60 10:40:40 00030395764TRDU0 XLON 346 473.60 10:40:40 00030395765TRDU0 XLON 176 473.60 10:48:05 00030395782TRDU0 XLON 348 473.60 10:48:05 00030395783TRDU0 XLON 521 473.00 10:55:45 00030395789TRDU0 XLON 539 472.80 10:59:59 00030395808TRDU0 XLON 906 472.60 10:59:59 00030395809TRDU0 XLON 450 472.40 11:28:16 00030396014TRDU0 XLON 149 472.40 11:28:16 00030396015TRDU0 XLON 541 472.40 11:28:16 00030396016TRDU0 XLON 537 472.40 11:28:16 00030396017TRDU0 XLON 1,179 477.80 11:45:12 00030396140TRDU0 XLON 571 476.60 12:03:09 00030396315TRDU0 XLON 520 475.80 12:03:09 00030396316TRDU0 XLON 199 476.20 12:09:16 00030396365TRDU0 XLON 371 476.20 12:09:16 00030396376TRDU0 XLON 610 474.40 12:31:46 00030396667TRDU0 XLON 162 474.40 12:58:25 00030396811TRDU0 XLON 1,761 474.00 12:58:25 00030396812TRDU0 XLON 3 473.60 13:00:16 00030396837TRDU0 XLON 66 473.60 13:00:16 00030396838TRDU0 XLON 129 473.60 13:00:16 00030396839TRDU0 XLON 528 474.80 13:13:05 00030396982TRDU0 XLON 608 474.80 13:13:05 00030396983TRDU0 XLON 253 474.60 13:13:05 00030396984TRDU0 XLON 86 474.60 13:13:05 00030396985TRDU0 XLON 99 474.60 13:13:05 00030396986TRDU0 XLON 5 474.60 13:13:05 00030396987TRDU0 XLON 5 474.60 13:13:05 00030396988TRDU0 XLON 38 474.60 13:13:05 00030396989TRDU0 XLON 48 474.60 13:13:05 00030396990TRDU0 XLON 3 475.60 13:14:55 00030397074TRDU0 XLON 545 475.60 13:16:16 00030397076TRDU0 XLON 516 474.40 13:31:01 00030397135TRDU0 XLON 28 476.40 13:38:38 00030397203TRDU0 XLON 175 476.40 13:38:38 00030397204TRDU0 XLON 336 476.40 13:38:38 00030397205TRDU0 XLON 1 476.40 13:38:38 00030397206TRDU0 XLON 485 475.20 13:39:20 00030397211TRDU0 XLON 94 475.20 13:39:20 00030397212TRDU0 XLON 15 475.00 13:39:20 00030397213TRDU0 XLON 500 475.00 13:39:20 00030397214TRDU0 XLON 6 475.00 13:39:20 00030397223TRDU0 XLON 530 474.80 13:39:20 00030397231TRDU0 XLON 540 473.40 13:47:57 00030397327TRDU0 XLON 593 476.00 14:05:45 00030397403TRDU0 XLON

December 11, 2025 04:14 ET (09:14 GMT)

716 475.60 14:06:41 00030397407TRDU0 XLON 797 475.60 14:06:41 00030397408TRDU0 XLON 568 475.20 14:25:56 00030397523TRDU0 XLON 177 475.20 14:31:18 00030397605TRDU0 XLON 33 475.20 14:31:18 00030397606TRDU0 XLON 309 475.20 14:31:18 00030397607TRDU0 XLON 2 475.20 14:31:18 00030397608TRDU0 XLON 410 475.20 14:37:24 00030397633TRDU0 XLON 120 475.20 14:37:24 00030397634TRDU0 XLON 86 475.20 14:38:52 00030397639TRDU0 XLON 189 475.20 14:38:52 00030397640TRDU0 XLON 239 475.20 14:38:52 00030397641TRDU0 XLON 580 474.80 14:38:52 00030397642TRDU0 XLON 530 474.60 14:38:52 00030397643TRDU0 XLON 527 475.80 14:43:51 00030397746TRDU0 XLON 617 475.00 14:52:19 00030397800TRDU0 XLON 582 474.40 14:52:23 00030397803TRDU0 XLON 539 474.40 15:00:15 00030397973TRDU0 XLON 516 474.40 15:00:15 00030397974TRDU0 XLON 519 474.40 15:00:15 00030397975TRDU0 XLON 603 477.40 15:06:26 00030398037TRDU0 XLON 643 476.80 15:10:29 00030398054TRDU0 XLON 526 476.00 15:16:43 00030398165TRDU0 XLON 544 476.00 15:18:56 00030398184TRDU0 XLON 542 476.00 15:28:13 00030398307TRDU0 XLON 555 476.00 15:32:13 00030398345TRDU0 XLON 2 476.00 15:32:13 00030398346TRDU0 XLON 250 476.40 15:36:13 00030398522TRDU0 XLON 346 476.40 15:36:13 00030398523TRDU0 XLON 1,120 475.80 15:40:37 00030398603TRDU0 XLON 250 476.40 15:48:59 00030398776TRDU0 XLON 353 476.40 15:48:59 00030398777TRDU0 XLON 10 476.40 15:53:20 00030398818TRDU0 XLON 95 476.40 15:53:20 00030398819TRDU0 XLON 250 476.40 15:53:20 00030398820TRDU0 XLON 538 477.20 15:57:01 00030398901TRDU0 XLON 562 477.20 15:57:01 00030398902TRDU0 XLON 572 477.00 15:57:01 00030398903TRDU0 XLON 627 476.60 16:04:24 00030399029TRDU0 XLON 1,228 476.60 16:04:24 00030399030TRDU0 XLON 47 476.60 16:14:09 00030399314TRDU0 XLON 570 476.60 16:14:09 00030399315TRDU0 XLON 52 476.40 16:15:49 00030399355TRDU0 XLON 300 476.60 16:20:42 00030399584TRDU0 XLON 265 476.60 16:20:45 00030399585TRDU0 XLON 553 476.60 16:20:45 00030399586TRDU0 XLON 534 476.60 16:20:45 00030399587TRDU0 XLON 568 476.40 16:22:23 00030399601TRDU0 XLON 558 476.40 16:22:23 00030399602TRDU0 XLON 541 476.20 16:26:10 00030399630TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

