WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
11.12.25 | 09:15
5,350 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
11-Dec-2025 / 09:14 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 10 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      477.80p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      472.40p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      475.1698p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,868,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,178,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 10/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 475.1698

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
166               475.80     08:09:34          00030394270TRDU0      XLON 
 
50                475.80     08:09:34          00030394271TRDU0      XLON 
 
188               475.80     08:11:49          00030394274TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               476.00     08:13:55          00030394283TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,048              475.20     08:16:22          00030394293TRDU0      XLON 
 
316               475.20     08:16:22          00030394294TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,281              477.00     08:36:25          00030394576TRDU0      XLON 
 
548               473.80     08:45:24          00030394624TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               473.40     08:45:24          00030394625TRDU0      XLON 
 
556               475.20     09:08:48          00030395106TRDU0      XLON 
 
560               475.20     09:14:12          00030395149TRDU0      XLON 
 
289               474.20     09:16:38          00030395150TRDU0      XLON 
 
517               474.20     09:16:38          00030395151TRDU0      XLON 
 
235               474.20     09:16:38          00030395152TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               475.20     09:20:09          00030395229TRDU0      XLON 
 
214               473.00     09:28:51          00030395437TRDU0      XLON 
 
353               473.00     09:28:51          00030395438TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               474.80     09:46:49          00030395494TRDU0      XLON 
 
717               474.40     09:52:04          00030395508TRDU0      XLON 
 
454               474.40     09:52:04          00030395509TRDU0      XLON 
 
654               473.00     09:58:38          00030395525TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               473.80     10:17:42          00030395625TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,083              472.80     10:22:07          00030395649TRDU0      XLON 
 
187               473.60     10:40:40          00030395764TRDU0      XLON 
 
346               473.60     10:40:40          00030395765TRDU0      XLON 
 
176               473.60     10:48:05          00030395782TRDU0      XLON 
 
348               473.60     10:48:05          00030395783TRDU0      XLON 
 
521               473.00     10:55:45          00030395789TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               472.80     10:59:59          00030395808TRDU0      XLON 
 
906               472.60     10:59:59          00030395809TRDU0      XLON 
 
450               472.40     11:28:16          00030396014TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               472.40     11:28:16          00030396015TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               472.40     11:28:16          00030396016TRDU0      XLON 
 
537               472.40     11:28:16          00030396017TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,179              477.80     11:45:12          00030396140TRDU0      XLON 
 
571               476.60     12:03:09          00030396315TRDU0      XLON 
 
520               475.80     12:03:09          00030396316TRDU0      XLON 
 
199               476.20     12:09:16          00030396365TRDU0      XLON 
 
371               476.20     12:09:16          00030396376TRDU0      XLON 
 
610               474.40     12:31:46          00030396667TRDU0      XLON 
 
162               474.40     12:58:25          00030396811TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,761              474.00     12:58:25          00030396812TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                473.60     13:00:16          00030396837TRDU0      XLON 
 
66                473.60     13:00:16          00030396838TRDU0      XLON 
 
129               473.60     13:00:16          00030396839TRDU0      XLON 
 
528               474.80     13:13:05          00030396982TRDU0      XLON 
 
608               474.80     13:13:05          00030396983TRDU0      XLON 
 
253               474.60     13:13:05          00030396984TRDU0      XLON 
 
86                474.60     13:13:05          00030396985TRDU0      XLON 
 
99                474.60     13:13:05          00030396986TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                474.60     13:13:05          00030396987TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                474.60     13:13:05          00030396988TRDU0      XLON 
 
38                474.60     13:13:05          00030396989TRDU0      XLON 
 
48                474.60     13:13:05          00030396990TRDU0      XLON 
 
3                475.60     13:14:55          00030397074TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               475.60     13:16:16          00030397076TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               474.40     13:31:01          00030397135TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                476.40     13:38:38          00030397203TRDU0      XLON 
 
175               476.40     13:38:38          00030397204TRDU0      XLON 
 
336               476.40     13:38:38          00030397205TRDU0      XLON 
 
1                476.40     13:38:38          00030397206TRDU0      XLON 
 
485               475.20     13:39:20          00030397211TRDU0      XLON 
 
94                475.20     13:39:20          00030397212TRDU0      XLON 
 
15                475.00     13:39:20          00030397213TRDU0      XLON 
 
500               475.00     13:39:20          00030397214TRDU0      XLON 
 
6                475.00     13:39:20          00030397223TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               474.80     13:39:20          00030397231TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               473.40     13:47:57          00030397327TRDU0      XLON 
 
593               476.00     14:05:45          00030397403TRDU0      XLON

716               475.60     14:06:41          00030397407TRDU0      XLON 
 
797               475.60     14:06:41          00030397408TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               475.20     14:25:56          00030397523TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               475.20     14:31:18          00030397605TRDU0      XLON 
 
33                475.20     14:31:18          00030397606TRDU0      XLON 
 
309               475.20     14:31:18          00030397607TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                475.20     14:31:18          00030397608TRDU0      XLON 
 
410               475.20     14:37:24          00030397633TRDU0      XLON 
 
120               475.20     14:37:24          00030397634TRDU0      XLON 
 
86                475.20     14:38:52          00030397639TRDU0      XLON 
 
189               475.20     14:38:52          00030397640TRDU0      XLON 
 
239               475.20     14:38:52          00030397641TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               474.80     14:38:52          00030397642TRDU0      XLON 
 
530               474.60     14:38:52          00030397643TRDU0      XLON 
 
527               475.80     14:43:51          00030397746TRDU0      XLON 
 
617               475.00     14:52:19          00030397800TRDU0      XLON 
 
582               474.40     14:52:23          00030397803TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               474.40     15:00:15          00030397973TRDU0      XLON 
 
516               474.40     15:00:15          00030397974TRDU0      XLON 
 
519               474.40     15:00:15          00030397975TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               477.40     15:06:26          00030398037TRDU0      XLON 
 
643               476.80     15:10:29          00030398054TRDU0      XLON 
 
526               476.00     15:16:43          00030398165TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               476.00     15:18:56          00030398184TRDU0      XLON 
 
542               476.00     15:28:13          00030398307TRDU0      XLON 
 
555               476.00     15:32:13          00030398345TRDU0      XLON 
 
2                476.00     15:32:13          00030398346TRDU0      XLON 
 
250               476.40     15:36:13          00030398522TRDU0      XLON 
 
346               476.40     15:36:13          00030398523TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,120              475.80     15:40:37          00030398603TRDU0      XLON 
 
250               476.40     15:48:59          00030398776TRDU0      XLON 
 
353               476.40     15:48:59          00030398777TRDU0      XLON 
 
10                476.40     15:53:20          00030398818TRDU0      XLON 
 
95                476.40     15:53:20          00030398819TRDU0      XLON 
 
250               476.40     15:53:20          00030398820TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               477.20     15:57:01          00030398901TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               477.20     15:57:01          00030398902TRDU0      XLON 
 
572               477.00     15:57:01          00030398903TRDU0      XLON 
 
627               476.60     16:04:24          00030399029TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,228              476.60     16:04:24          00030399030TRDU0      XLON 
 
47                476.60     16:14:09          00030399314TRDU0      XLON 
 
570               476.60     16:14:09          00030399315TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                476.40     16:15:49          00030399355TRDU0      XLON 
 
300               476.60     16:20:42          00030399584TRDU0      XLON 
 
265               476.60     16:20:45          00030399585TRDU0      XLON 
 
553               476.60     16:20:45          00030399586TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               476.60     16:20:45          00030399587TRDU0      XLON 
 
568               476.40     16:22:23          00030399601TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               476.40     16:22:23          00030399602TRDU0      XLON 
 
541               476.20     16:26:10          00030399630TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 411107 
EQS News ID:  2244048 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2244048&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 11, 2025 04:14 ET (09:14 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
