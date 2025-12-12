Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 12-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 11 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 483.00p Highest price paid per share: 474.00p Lowest price paid per share: 478.2887p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,918,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,128,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 11/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 478.2887

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 48 480.20 08:09:46 00030399996TRDU0 XLON 505 480.20 08:10:17 00030399997TRDU0 XLON 1,242 477.00 08:12:11 00030400012TRDU0 XLON 612 479.60 08:32:51 00030400122TRDU0 XLON 1,127 480.20 08:38:24 00030400131TRDU0 XLON 96 479.80 08:38:24 00030400132TRDU0 XLON 464 479.80 08:38:24 00030400133TRDU0 XLON 1,275 480.00 08:55:16 00030400194TRDU0 XLON 304 479.00 09:12:36 00030400258TRDU0 XLON 63 479.00 09:12:36 00030400259TRDU0 XLON 21 479.00 09:12:36 00030400260TRDU0 XLON 304 478.00 09:13:21 00030400274TRDU0 XLON 113 478.00 09:13:21 00030400275TRDU0 XLON 342 478.00 09:13:21 00030400276TRDU0 XLON 660 478.80 09:18:46 00030400357TRDU0 XLON 550 477.00 09:27:27 00030400478TRDU0 XLON 45 476.20 09:45:41 00030400759TRDU0 XLON 601 477.40 09:46:44 00030400765TRDU0 XLON 475 478.40 09:57:30 00030400842TRDU0 XLON 31 478.40 09:57:30 00030400843TRDU0 XLON 94 478.40 09:57:30 00030400844TRDU0 XLON 517 478.40 10:01:12 00030400845TRDU0 XLON 26 477.00 10:01:43 00030400852TRDU0 XLON 1,081 477.00 10:01:43 00030400853TRDU0 XLON 255 476.60 10:19:25 00030400997TRDU0 XLON 85 476.60 10:19:25 00030400998TRDU0 XLON 181 476.60 10:19:25 00030400999TRDU0 XLON 510 476.60 10:19:25 00030401000TRDU0 XLON 14 477.60 10:34:10 00030401129TRDU0 XLON 26 477.60 10:34:10 00030401130TRDU0 XLON 133 477.60 10:34:10 00030401131TRDU0 XLON 275 477.60 10:34:10 00030401132TRDU0 XLON 7 477.60 10:34:10 00030401133TRDU0 XLON 92 477.60 10:34:10 00030401134TRDU0 XLON 44 477.60 10:58:58 00030401195TRDU0 XLON 85 477.60 10:58:58 00030401196TRDU0 XLON 9 477.60 10:58:58 00030401197TRDU0 XLON 2 477.60 10:58:58 00030401198TRDU0 XLON 44 477.60 10:58:58 00030401199TRDU0 XLON 1,056 477.60 10:58:58 00030401200TRDU0 XLON 100 477.60 10:58:58 00030401201TRDU0 XLON 742 477.60 10:58:58 00030401202TRDU0 XLON 531 479.00 11:17:24 00030401285TRDU0 XLON 515 480.00 11:22:33 00030401298TRDU0 XLON 43 479.00 11:26:03 00030401302TRDU0 XLON 475 479.00 11:26:03 00030401303TRDU0 XLON 409 478.80 11:26:03 00030401304TRDU0 XLON 101 478.80 11:26:03 00030401305TRDU0 XLON 57 478.40 11:33:01 00030401387TRDU0 XLON 62 478.40 11:33:01 00030401388TRDU0 XLON 53 478.40 11:33:01 00030401389TRDU0 XLON 359 478.40 11:33:01 00030401390TRDU0 XLON 938 478.20 11:49:33 00030401519TRDU0 XLON 181 478.20 11:49:33 00030401520TRDU0 XLON 50 478.20 11:49:35 00030401521TRDU0 XLON 154 478.20 11:49:35 00030401522TRDU0 XLON 2 478.20 11:49:35 00030401523TRDU0 XLON 6 477.60 12:02:00 00030401698TRDU0 XLON 516 477.60 12:02:02 00030401702TRDU0 XLON 48 476.40 12:09:39 00030401819TRDU0 XLON 620 476.40 12:09:39 00030401820TRDU0 XLON 528 476.00 12:20:24 00030401928TRDU0 XLON 312 475.60 12:38:08 00030402032TRDU0 XLON 25 475.60 12:38:08 00030402033TRDU0 XLON 511 474.60 12:41:29 00030402113TRDU0 XLON 504 474.40 12:41:29 00030402114TRDU0 XLON 86 474.00 12:41:29 00030402115TRDU0 XLON 30 474.00 12:41:29 00030402116TRDU0 XLON 6 474.00 12:41:29 00030402117TRDU0 XLON 183 474.80 12:58:02 00030402189TRDU0 XLON 427 474.80 12:58:02 00030402190TRDU0 XLON 535 474.60 12:58:02 00030402191TRDU0 XLON 228 474.80 13:13:37 00030402338TRDU0 XLON 361 474.80 13:13:37 00030402339TRDU0 XLON 568 475.20 13:19:27 00030402422TRDU0 XLON 1,096 475.80 13:36:39 00030402546TRDU0 XLON 564 477.40 13:39:42 00030402561TRDU0 XLON 283 477.60 13:44:38 00030402581TRDU0 XLON 289 477.60 13:44:38 00030402582TRDU0 XLON 573 477.20 13:44:52 00030402584TRDU0 XLON 331 478.40 13:48:19 00030402592TRDU0 XLON 189 478.40 13:48:19 00030402593TRDU0 XLON 189 478.20 13:48:19 00030402594TRDU0 XLON 326 478.20 13:48:19 00030402595TRDU0 XLON 599 477.60 13:58:13 00030402661TRDU0 XLON 574 477.40 13:58:13 00030402662TRDU0 XLON 1,233 478.40 14:14:44 00030402874TRDU0 XLON 32 479.20 14:23:30 00030402895TRDU0 XLON 183 479.20 14:23:30 00030402896TRDU0 XLON 20 479.20 14:23:30 00030402897TRDU0 XLON 281 479.20 14:23:30 00030402898TRDU0 XLON 313 482.80 14:34:42 00030403312TRDU0 XLON 283 482.80 14:34:42 00030403313TRDU0 XLON 530 482.80 14:34:42 00030403314TRDU0 XLON 506 483.00 14:37:52 00030403569TRDU0 XLON 530 483.00 14:37:52 00030403570TRDU0 XLON 514 482.20 14:37:52 00030403571TRDU0 XLON 1,173 482.60 14:48:23 00030403672TRDU0 XLON 145 482.80 14:53:23 00030403690TRDU0 XLON 417 482.80 14:53:23 00030403691TRDU0 XLON 569 482.40 14:53:23 00030403692TRDU0 XLON 377 481.20 14:59:03 00030403698TRDU0 XLON 131 481.20 14:59:05 00030403699TRDU0 XLON 500 479.60 15:00:39 00030403716TRDU0 XLON 523 479.00 15:13:24 00030403748TRDU0 XLON 256 478.40 15:14:39 00030403749TRDU0 XLON 758 478.40 15:14:39 00030403750TRDU0 XLON 190 477.00 15:15:47 00030403807TRDU0 XLON 313 477.00 15:15:47 00030403808TRDU0 XLON 640 477.00 15:19:51 00030403838TRDU0 XLON 463 477.00 15:26:35 00030403892TRDU0 XLON 56 477.00 15:26:35 00030403893TRDU0 XLON 543 476.80 15:26:35 00030403894TRDU0 XLON 531 476.20 15:33:30 00030403917TRDU0 XLON 32 476.20 15:33:30 00030403918TRDU0 XLON 246 476.00 15:43:27 00030404007TRDU0 XLON 258 476.00 15:43:27 00030404008TRDU0 XLON 595 475.80 15:43:47 00030404013TRDU0 XLON 561 475.40 15:43:47 00030404014TRDU0 XLON 225 475.60 15:51:05 00030404085TRDU0 XLON 286 475.60 15:51:05 00030404086TRDU0 XLON 731 478.80 15:58:23 00030404172TRDU0 XLON 371 478.80 16:03:49 00030404311TRDU0 XLON 209 478.80 16:03:49 00030404312TRDU0 XLON 1,060 479.40 16:07:07 00030404314TRDU0 XLON 540 480.00 16:10:13 00030404352TRDU0 XLON 524 480.00 16:13:12 00030404406TRDU0 XLON 441 478.80 16:15:51 00030404417TRDU0 XLON 106 478.80 16:15:51 00030404418TRDU0 XLON 515 478.40 16:17:33 00030404421TRDU0 XLON 509 478.20 16:17:34 00030404422TRDU0 XLON 561 478.60 16:24:32 00030404432TRDU0 XLON 180 478.80 16:26:24 00030404441TRDU0 XLON 6 478.80 16:26:24 00030404442TRDU0 XLON 254 478.80 16:26:24 00030404443TRDU0 XLON 89 478.80 16:26:24 00030404444TRDU0 XLON 9 478.80 16:26:24 00030404445TRDU0 XLON 544 478.20 16:26:26 00030404446TRDU0 XLON 445 478.20 16:26:26 00030404447TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 Category Code: POS TIDM: GROW LEI Code: 213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 Sequence No.: 411138 EQS News ID: 2244392 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2244392&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 12, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)