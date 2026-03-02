Anzeige
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
02-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 27 February 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      20,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    466.80p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     457.20p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 461.7885p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,478,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,567,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction Transaction     Trading 
purchased         price    (UK Time)      reference number   venue 
             (GBp share) 
425            461.80     08:12:15      00079413750TRLO0   XLON 
721            463.20     08:15:17      00079413861TRLO0   XLON 
644            466.80     09:10:40      00079416313TRLO0   XLON 
671            466.00     09:15:03      00079416479TRLO0   XLON 
738            465.00     09:47:40      00079418808TRLO0   XLON 
749            465.00     09:47:40      00079418809TRLO0   XLON 
673            464.40     10:04:01      00079419587TRLO0   XLON 
55            460.20     10:18:03      00079420218TRLO0   XLON 
590            460.20     10:20:01      00079420334TRLO0   XLON 
743            459.00     10:49:53      00079421653TRLO0   XLON 
96            463.60     11:56:01      00079424337TRLO0   XLON 
5             463.60     11:56:01      00079424338TRLO0   XLON 
166            463.60     11:56:01      00079424339TRLO0   XLON 
93            463.60     11:56:01      00079424340TRLO0   XLON 
1364           464.80     12:05:19      00079424595TRLO0   XLON 
636            464.00     12:13:12      00079424875TRLO0   XLON 
378            463.20     12:22:49      00079425391TRLO0   XLON 
260            463.20     12:22:49      00079425392TRLO0   XLON 
673            463.20     12:51:23      00079426020TRLO0   XLON 
609            460.40     13:29:59      00079427406TRLO0   XLON 
723            459.20     13:54:27      00079428062TRLO0   XLON 
620            459.20     13:54:27      00079428063TRLO0   XLON 
726            461.40     14:12:08      00079428606TRLO0   XLON 
666            460.40     14:17:05      00079428706TRLO0   XLON 
615            460.60     14:36:30      00079429570TRLO0   XLON 
685            460.40     14:36:50      00079429594TRLO0   XLON 
727            457.20     14:54:49      00079430972TRLO0   XLON 
672            460.20     15:21:46      00079432669TRLO0   XLON 
614            460.00     15:45:40      00079434190TRLO0   XLON 
694            460.00     15:45:40      00079434191TRLO0   XLON 
617            460.00     15:45:40      00079434192TRLO0   XLON 
516            460.20     15:48:17      00079434502TRLO0   XLON 
192            460.20     15:48:17      00079434503TRLO0   XLON 
606            460.40     16:04:19      00079436074TRLO0   XLON 
710            460.40     16:11:29      00079437087TRLO0   XLON 
328            460.20     16:11:29      00079437088TRLO0   XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 419549 
EQS News ID:  2283284 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2283284&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
