WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
03.03.26 | 08:55
4,920 Euro
-2,57 % -0,130
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
Dow Jones News
03.03.2026 08:33 Uhr
149 Leser
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
03-March-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 
  
Transaction in own shares 
  
Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 2 March 2026, Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these 
purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche Numis"), purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in 
the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase 
programme announced on 28 January 2026. 
  
Ordinary shares purchased:      25,000 
                     
Highest price paid per share:    458.00p 
                     
Lowest price paid per share:     446.00p 
                     
Volume weighted average price paid: 453.1130p

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 14,503,499 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 174,542,951.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Deutsche Numis on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary   Transaction Time of transaction Transaction    Trading 
shares purchased    price    (UK Time)      reference number  venue 
            (GBp share) 
691           446.00    08:11:33      00079441892TRLO0  XLON 
711           447.20    08:25:23      00079442816TRLO0  XLON 
155           447.00    08:36:15      00079443323TRLO0  XLON 
717           455.60    09:24:04      00079444860TRLO0  XLON 
54           458.00    09:35:12      00079445249TRLO0  XLON 
375           458.00    09:35:12      00079445250TRLO0  XLON 
208           458.00    09:35:12      00079445251TRLO0  XLON 
620           456.80    09:37:17      00079445317TRLO0  XLON 
19           456.80    09:45:34      00079445648TRLO0  XLON 
691           456.20    09:46:17      00079445734TRLO0  XLON 
743           451.20    10:31:20      00079447725TRLO0  XLON 
1            451.20    10:31:20      00079447726TRLO0  XLON 
746           451.20    10:56:22      00079448696TRLO0  XLON 
737           451.20    11:03:24      00079448921TRLO0  XLON 
119           454.00    11:41:08      00079449829TRLO0  XLON 
640           455.40    11:42:19      00079449864TRLO0  XLON 
748           454.60    11:51:37      00079450225TRLO0  XLON 
687           454.00    11:51:39      00079450229TRLO0  XLON 
723           454.00    12:16:29      00079450812TRLO0  XLON 
737           452.00    12:36:01      00079451541TRLO0  XLON 
30           449.40    12:51:34      00079452203TRLO0  XLON 
18           449.40    12:51:34      00079452204TRLO0  XLON 
312           452.20    13:36:32      00079453566TRLO0  XLON 
101           452.20    13:36:32      00079453567TRLO0  XLON 
20           452.20    13:36:32      00079453568TRLO0  XLON 
18           451.20    13:36:36      00079453582TRLO0  XLON 
632           451.20    13:36:36      00079453583TRLO0  XLON 
739           450.60    13:44:17      00079453856TRLO0  XLON 
16           450.20    14:02:17      00079454303TRLO0  XLON 
157           450.60    14:10:00      00079454558TRLO0  XLON 
44           450.60    14:10:00      00079454559TRLO0  XLON 
16           450.60    14:10:00      00079454560TRLO0  XLON 
426           450.60    14:10:07      00079454564TRLO0  XLON 
60           450.60    14:10:17      00079454570TRLO0  XLON 
668           451.80    14:14:16      00079454640TRLO0  XLON 
634           451.40    14:16:14      00079454688TRLO0  XLON 
236           452.20    14:21:52      00079454888TRLO0  XLON 
472           452.20    14:21:52      00079454889TRLO0  XLON 
324           452.20    14:21:52      00079454890TRLO0  XLON 
679           455.00    14:39:25      00079456173TRLO0  XLON 
635           455.00    14:39:25      00079456174TRLO0  XLON 
88           455.00    14:39:25      00079456175TRLO0  XLON 
720           455.00    14:43:30      00079456486TRLO0  XLON 
643           455.20    14:48:26      00079456967TRLO0  XLON 
482           454.60    14:48:26      00079456968TRLO0  XLON 
166           454.60    14:50:33      00079457036TRLO0  XLON 
722           454.60    14:50:33      00079457037TRLO0  XLON 
282           455.20    15:18:00      00079458398TRLO0  XLON 
43           455.20    15:18:00      00079458399TRLO0  XLON 
661           454.60    15:18:30      00079458424TRLO0  XLON 
742           454.20    15:19:40      00079458528TRLO0  XLON 
714           455.20    15:34:50      00079459414TRLO0  XLON 
11           453.00    15:40:50      00079459756TRLO0  XLON 
644           454.20    15:44:31      00079459896TRLO0  XLON 
34           452.40    15:46:53      00079460069TRLO0  XLON 
311           452.40    15:52:39      00079460461TRLO0  XLON 
390           452.40    15:52:39      00079460462TRLO0  XLON 
664           451.80    16:01:07      00079460993TRLO0  XLON 
677           452.60    16:08:06      00079461447TRLO0  XLON 
647           453.00    16:14:25      00079461776TRLO0  XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc                +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary)          cosec@molten.vc  
  
Deutsche Numis                   +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis 
Iqra Amin 
  
Berenberg                     +44 (0)20 3207 7800 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Ben Wright 
Harry Nicholas 
Mark Whitmore 
  
Sodali & Co                    +44 (0)7889 297 217 
Public relations                  molten@sodali.com 
Elly Williamson 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 419699 
EQS News ID:  2284088 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2284088&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2026 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
