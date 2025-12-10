Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 10.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Neuer Lithium-Schock: China-Mine bleibt dicht - Lithiumpreise explodieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
10.12.25 | 09:15
5,350 Euro
-0,93 % -0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3505,70010:34
Dow Jones News
10.12.2025 08:33 Uhr
198 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
10-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the 
Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      486.60p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      477.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      480.9580p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,818,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,228,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 480.9580

Individual transactions 

Number of ordinary shares    Transaction  Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference 
purchased            price     Time)            number           Trading venue 
                 (GBp share) 
 
 
1,176              486.00     08:24:40          00030390094TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                484.60     08:24:52          00030390095TRDU0      XLON 
 
410               485.60     08:28:08          00030390111TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               485.60     08:28:08          00030390112TRDU0      XLON 
 
191               485.60     08:28:08          00030390113TRDU0      XLON 
 
653               485.60     08:28:08          00030390114TRDU0      XLON 
 
182               484.40     08:48:17          00030390183TRDU0      XLON 
 
95                484.40     08:48:17          00030390184TRDU0      XLON 
 
349               484.40     08:48:17          00030390185TRDU0      XLON 
 
544               484.40     08:48:17          00030390186TRDU0      XLON 
 
615               484.80     09:09:29          00030390225TRDU0      XLON 
 
604               484.80     09:12:14          00030390247TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               484.80     09:19:22          00030390297TRDU0      XLON 
 
163               483.80     09:21:48          00030390301TRDU0      XLON 
 
372               483.80     09:21:48          00030390302TRDU0      XLON 
 
83                483.40     09:26:21          00030390312TRDU0      XLON 
 
26                483.40     09:26:21          00030390313TRDU0      XLON 
 
302               483.40     09:26:21          00030390314TRDU0      XLON 
 
92                483.40     09:26:21          00030390315TRDU0      XLON 
 
80                483.40     09:26:21          00030390316TRDU0      XLON 
 
558               483.20     09:35:58          00030390476TRDU0      XLON 
 
554               483.20     09:35:58          00030390477TRDU0      XLON 
 
539               480.40     09:39:13          00030390569TRDU0      XLON 
 
121               480.40     09:51:28          00030390783TRDU0      XLON 
 
161               480.40     09:51:29          00030390784TRDU0      XLON 
 
312               480.00     09:58:47          00030390816TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                480.00     10:11:55          00030390954TRDU0      XLON 
 
381               480.00     10:11:55          00030390955TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                480.00     10:11:55          00030390956TRDU0      XLON 
 
209               480.00     10:11:55          00030390957TRDU0      XLON 
 
360               480.00     10:11:55          00030390958TRDU0      XLON 
 
5                480.00     10:11:55          00030390959TRDU0      XLON 
 
11                480.00     10:11:55          00030390960TRDU0      XLON 
 
177               480.00     10:11:55          00030390962TRDU0      XLON 
 
595               482.20     10:24:10          00030391061TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,304              484.60     10:27:09          00030391068TRDU0      XLON 
 
108               486.00     10:50:26          00030391243TRDU0      XLON 
 
484               486.00     10:50:26          00030391244TRDU0      XLON 
 
199               486.60     10:58:54          00030391359TRDU0      XLON 
 
133               486.60     10:58:54          00030391360TRDU0      XLON 
 
195               486.60     10:58:54          00030391361TRDU0      XLON 
 
62                484.80     11:00:08          00030391368TRDU0      XLON 
 
19                484.80     11:00:08          00030391369TRDU0      XLON 
 
561               486.20     11:07:48          00030391396TRDU0      XLON 
 
125               485.20     11:09:38          00030391408TRDU0      XLON 
 
180               483.80     11:16:56          00030391459TRDU0      XLON 
 
143               483.80     11:16:56          00030391460TRDU0      XLON 
 
60                483.80     11:16:56          00030391461TRDU0      XLON 
 
24                483.80     11:16:56          00030391462TRDU0      XLON 
 
583               484.80     11:23:58          00030391512TRDU0      XLON 
 
118               483.40     11:24:19          00030391514TRDU0      XLON 
 
917               483.40     11:24:19          00030391515TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               482.60     11:37:11          00030391586TRDU0      XLON 
 
522               482.60     11:37:11          00030391587TRDU0      XLON 
 
158               480.00     11:52:06          00030391673TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                480.00     12:06:46          00030391799TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                480.00     12:06:46          00030391800TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               480.00     12:06:46          00030391802TRDU0      XLON 
 
245               479.80     12:06:46          00030391801TRDU0      XLON 
 
467               479.80     12:06:46          00030391803TRDU0      XLON 
 
447               479.80     12:06:46          00030391804TRDU0      XLON 
 
157               478.80     12:32:16          00030391920TRDU0      XLON 
 
28                478.80     12:32:16          00030391921TRDU0      XLON 
 
281               478.80     12:32:16          00030391922TRDU0      XLON 
 
540               477.80     12:32:17          00030391923TRDU0      XLON 
 
586               479.80     13:02:56          00030392031TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,040              479.80     13:02:56          00030392032TRDU0      XLON 
 
306               480.40     13:06:52          00030392036TRDU0      XLON 
 
158               480.40     13:06:52          00030392037TRDU0      XLON
141               480.40     13:06:52          00030392038TRDU0      XLON 
 
536               481.20     13:14:20          00030392075TRDU0      XLON 
 
545               481.20     13:21:03          00030392108TRDU0      XLON 
 
613               481.20     13:27:34          00030392125TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,193              480.60     13:31:41          00030392170TRDU0      XLON 
 
394               480.60     13:31:41          00030392171TRDU0      XLON 
 
491               478.80     13:48:46          00030392287TRDU0      XLON 
 
116               478.80     13:48:46          00030392288TRDU0      XLON 
 
999               478.40     13:52:59          00030392307TRDU0      XLON 
 
155               478.40     13:52:59          00030392308TRDU0      XLON 
 
625               479.20     14:06:31          00030392367TRDU0      XLON 
 
98                478.40     14:11:31          00030392397TRDU0      XLON 
 
13                479.00     14:18:18          00030392445TRDU0      XLON 
 
187               479.00     14:18:18          00030392446TRDU0      XLON 
 
174               479.00     14:18:18          00030392447TRDU0      XLON 
 
184               479.00     14:18:18          00030392448TRDU0      XLON 
 
559               479.00     14:19:19          00030392453TRDU0      XLON 
 
284               478.40     14:20:59          00030392459TRDU0      XLON 
 
16                478.40     14:20:59          00030392460TRDU0      XLON 
 
562               479.20     14:30:17          00030392491TRDU0      XLON 
 
149               478.80     14:31:40          00030392496TRDU0      XLON 
 
470               478.80     14:31:40          00030392497TRDU0      XLON 
 
156               478.80     14:31:40          00030392498TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,413              480.40     14:34:54          00030392508TRDU0      XLON 
 
111               480.20     14:40:53          00030392559TRDU0      XLON 
 
409               480.20     14:40:53          00030392560TRDU0      XLON 
 
532               480.60     14:45:07          00030392593TRDU0      XLON 
 
546               480.60     14:45:07          00030392594TRDU0      XLON 
 
591               481.20     14:50:22          00030392649TRDU0      XLON 
 
511               480.80     14:50:22          00030392650TRDU0      XLON 
 
110               480.80     14:50:22          00030392651TRDU0      XLON 
 
430               480.60     14:58:00          00030392809TRDU0      XLON 
 
550               480.80     15:03:25          00030392916TRDU0      XLON 
 
566               480.60     15:03:25          00030392917TRDU0      XLON 
 
263               480.40     15:10:26          00030392969TRDU0      XLON 
 
361               480.40     15:10:26          00030392970TRDU0      XLON 
 
119               480.40     15:13:43          00030393031TRDU0      XLON 
 
448               480.40     15:13:43          00030393032TRDU0      XLON 
 
343               480.20     15:13:44          00030393034TRDU0      XLON 
 
220               480.20     15:13:44          00030393035TRDU0      XLON 
 
223               479.60     15:20:19          00030393160TRDU0      XLON 
 
603               480.00     15:22:10          00030393193TRDU0      XLON 
 
52                478.60     15:28:22          00030393245TRDU0      XLON 
 
70                478.60     15:28:22          00030393246TRDU0      XLON 
 
518               479.20     15:35:08          00030393328TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,103              479.20     15:35:19          00030393330TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,138              478.00     15:46:27          00030393437TRDU0      XLON 
 
538               477.80     15:46:27          00030393438TRDU0      XLON 
 
57                478.00     15:58:39          00030393557TRDU0      XLON 
 
261               478.00     15:58:39          00030393558TRDU0      XLON 
 
190               478.00     15:58:39          00030393559TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               478.60     16:02:12          00030393587TRDU0      XLON 
 
185               478.40     16:03:38          00030393602TRDU0      XLON 
 
295               479.20     16:06:51          00030393640TRDU0      XLON 
 
330               479.20     16:06:51          00030393641TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,485              478.40     16:09:17          00030393667TRDU0      XLON 
 
580               478.20     16:09:17          00030393668TRDU0      XLON 
 
552               478.00     16:15:46          00030393740TRDU0      XLON 
 
535               477.20     16:18:54          00030393779TRDU0      XLON 
 
525               477.60     16:24:21          00030393891TRDU0      XLON 
 
534               477.20     16:25:48          00030393910TRDU0      XLON 
 
1,092              477.20     16:25:48          00030393911TRDU0      XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 410836 
EQS News ID:  2242848 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2242848&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 10, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.