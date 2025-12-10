Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 10-Dec-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 9 December 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 486.60p Highest price paid per share: 477.20p Lowest price paid per share: 480.9580p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,818,107 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,228,343.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 09/12/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 480.9580

Individual transactions

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 1,176 486.00 08:24:40 00030390094TRDU0 XLON 26 484.60 08:24:52 00030390095TRDU0 XLON 410 485.60 08:28:08 00030390111TRDU0 XLON 534 485.60 08:28:08 00030390112TRDU0 XLON 191 485.60 08:28:08 00030390113TRDU0 XLON 653 485.60 08:28:08 00030390114TRDU0 XLON 182 484.40 08:48:17 00030390183TRDU0 XLON 95 484.40 08:48:17 00030390184TRDU0 XLON 349 484.40 08:48:17 00030390185TRDU0 XLON 544 484.40 08:48:17 00030390186TRDU0 XLON 615 484.80 09:09:29 00030390225TRDU0 XLON 604 484.80 09:12:14 00030390247TRDU0 XLON 603 484.80 09:19:22 00030390297TRDU0 XLON 163 483.80 09:21:48 00030390301TRDU0 XLON 372 483.80 09:21:48 00030390302TRDU0 XLON 83 483.40 09:26:21 00030390312TRDU0 XLON 26 483.40 09:26:21 00030390313TRDU0 XLON 302 483.40 09:26:21 00030390314TRDU0 XLON 92 483.40 09:26:21 00030390315TRDU0 XLON 80 483.40 09:26:21 00030390316TRDU0 XLON 558 483.20 09:35:58 00030390476TRDU0 XLON 554 483.20 09:35:58 00030390477TRDU0 XLON 539 480.40 09:39:13 00030390569TRDU0 XLON 121 480.40 09:51:28 00030390783TRDU0 XLON 161 480.40 09:51:29 00030390784TRDU0 XLON 312 480.00 09:58:47 00030390816TRDU0 XLON 16 480.00 10:11:55 00030390954TRDU0 XLON 381 480.00 10:11:55 00030390955TRDU0 XLON 16 480.00 10:11:55 00030390956TRDU0 XLON 209 480.00 10:11:55 00030390957TRDU0 XLON 360 480.00 10:11:55 00030390958TRDU0 XLON 5 480.00 10:11:55 00030390959TRDU0 XLON 11 480.00 10:11:55 00030390960TRDU0 XLON 177 480.00 10:11:55 00030390962TRDU0 XLON 595 482.20 10:24:10 00030391061TRDU0 XLON 1,304 484.60 10:27:09 00030391068TRDU0 XLON 108 486.00 10:50:26 00030391243TRDU0 XLON 484 486.00 10:50:26 00030391244TRDU0 XLON 199 486.60 10:58:54 00030391359TRDU0 XLON 133 486.60 10:58:54 00030391360TRDU0 XLON 195 486.60 10:58:54 00030391361TRDU0 XLON 62 484.80 11:00:08 00030391368TRDU0 XLON 19 484.80 11:00:08 00030391369TRDU0 XLON 561 486.20 11:07:48 00030391396TRDU0 XLON 125 485.20 11:09:38 00030391408TRDU0 XLON 180 483.80 11:16:56 00030391459TRDU0 XLON 143 483.80 11:16:56 00030391460TRDU0 XLON 60 483.80 11:16:56 00030391461TRDU0 XLON 24 483.80 11:16:56 00030391462TRDU0 XLON 583 484.80 11:23:58 00030391512TRDU0 XLON 118 483.40 11:24:19 00030391514TRDU0 XLON 917 483.40 11:24:19 00030391515TRDU0 XLON 534 482.60 11:37:11 00030391586TRDU0 XLON 522 482.60 11:37:11 00030391587TRDU0 XLON 158 480.00 11:52:06 00030391673TRDU0 XLON 16 480.00 12:06:46 00030391799TRDU0 XLON 16 480.00 12:06:46 00030391800TRDU0 XLON 586 480.00 12:06:46 00030391802TRDU0 XLON 245 479.80 12:06:46 00030391801TRDU0 XLON 467 479.80 12:06:46 00030391803TRDU0 XLON 447 479.80 12:06:46 00030391804TRDU0 XLON 157 478.80 12:32:16 00030391920TRDU0 XLON 28 478.80 12:32:16 00030391921TRDU0 XLON 281 478.80 12:32:16 00030391922TRDU0 XLON 540 477.80 12:32:17 00030391923TRDU0 XLON 586 479.80 13:02:56 00030392031TRDU0 XLON 1,040 479.80 13:02:56 00030392032TRDU0 XLON 306 480.40 13:06:52 00030392036TRDU0 XLON 158 480.40 13:06:52 00030392037TRDU0 XLON 141 480.40 13:06:52 00030392038TRDU0 XLON 536 481.20 13:14:20 00030392075TRDU0 XLON 545 481.20 13:21:03 00030392108TRDU0 XLON 613 481.20 13:27:34 00030392125TRDU0 XLON 1,193 480.60 13:31:41 00030392170TRDU0 XLON 394 480.60 13:31:41 00030392171TRDU0 XLON 491 478.80 13:48:46 00030392287TRDU0 XLON 116 478.80 13:48:46 00030392288TRDU0 XLON 999 478.40 13:52:59 00030392307TRDU0 XLON 155 478.40 13:52:59 00030392308TRDU0 XLON 625 479.20 14:06:31 00030392367TRDU0 XLON 98 478.40 14:11:31 00030392397TRDU0 XLON 13 479.00 14:18:18 00030392445TRDU0 XLON 187 479.00 14:18:18 00030392446TRDU0 XLON 174 479.00 14:18:18 00030392447TRDU0 XLON 184 479.00 14:18:18 00030392448TRDU0 XLON 559 479.00 14:19:19 00030392453TRDU0 XLON 284 478.40 14:20:59 00030392459TRDU0 XLON 16 478.40 14:20:59 00030392460TRDU0 XLON 562 479.20 14:30:17 00030392491TRDU0 XLON 149 478.80 14:31:40 00030392496TRDU0 XLON 470 478.80 14:31:40 00030392497TRDU0 XLON 156 478.80 14:31:40 00030392498TRDU0 XLON 1,413 480.40 14:34:54 00030392508TRDU0 XLON 111 480.20 14:40:53 00030392559TRDU0 XLON 409 480.20 14:40:53 00030392560TRDU0 XLON 532 480.60 14:45:07 00030392593TRDU0 XLON 546 480.60 14:45:07 00030392594TRDU0 XLON 591 481.20 14:50:22 00030392649TRDU0 XLON 511 480.80 14:50:22 00030392650TRDU0 XLON 110 480.80 14:50:22 00030392651TRDU0 XLON 430 480.60 14:58:00 00030392809TRDU0 XLON 550 480.80 15:03:25 00030392916TRDU0 XLON 566 480.60 15:03:25 00030392917TRDU0 XLON 263 480.40 15:10:26 00030392969TRDU0 XLON 361 480.40 15:10:26 00030392970TRDU0 XLON 119 480.40 15:13:43 00030393031TRDU0 XLON 448 480.40 15:13:43 00030393032TRDU0 XLON 343 480.20 15:13:44 00030393034TRDU0 XLON 220 480.20 15:13:44 00030393035TRDU0 XLON 223 479.60 15:20:19 00030393160TRDU0 XLON 603 480.00 15:22:10 00030393193TRDU0 XLON 52 478.60 15:28:22 00030393245TRDU0 XLON 70 478.60 15:28:22 00030393246TRDU0 XLON 518 479.20 15:35:08 00030393328TRDU0 XLON 1,103 479.20 15:35:19 00030393330TRDU0 XLON 1,138 478.00 15:46:27 00030393437TRDU0 XLON 538 477.80 15:46:27 00030393438TRDU0 XLON 57 478.00 15:58:39 00030393557TRDU0 XLON 261 478.00 15:58:39 00030393558TRDU0 XLON 190 478.00 15:58:39 00030393559TRDU0 XLON 534 478.60 16:02:12 00030393587TRDU0 XLON 185 478.40 16:03:38 00030393602TRDU0 XLON 295 479.20 16:06:51 00030393640TRDU0 XLON 330 479.20 16:06:51 00030393641TRDU0 XLON 1,485 478.40 16:09:17 00030393667TRDU0 XLON 580 478.20 16:09:17 00030393668TRDU0 XLON 552 478.00 16:15:46 00030393740TRDU0 XLON 535 477.20 16:18:54 00030393779TRDU0 XLON 525 477.60 16:24:21 00030393891TRDU0 XLON 534 477.20 16:25:48 00030393910TRDU0 XLON 1,092 477.20 16:25:48 00030393911TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

