

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Stora Enso (SEOAY), Krekelberg Flock Products, and Flocktechniek - C&B Innovations have collaborated to transform Papira, Stora Enso's plastic-free wood foam, into a 3D structure with a soft, velvety surface using advanced flocking technology. The surface is enhanced with a cellulose-based flock fibre from Krekelberg, applied by Flocktechniek - C&B Innovations.



Papira is a lightweight, cellulose-based packaging foam designed to provide a lower environmental impact alternative to traditional plastic foams. It is plastic free, recyclable in paper board streams, and biodegradable.



