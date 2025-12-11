

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Thursday.



The Swiss franc rose to a 1-week high of 0.9335 against the euro and an 8-day high of 1.0661 against the pound, from early lows of 0.9357 and 1.0703, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the franc climbed to nearly a 1-month high of 0.7979 and nearly a 3-week high of 195.33 from early lows of 0.7979 an 194.62, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.92 against the euro, 1.05 against the pound, 0.78 against the greenback and 196.00 against the yen.



