Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN NAME

DK0060907293 NILFISK HOLDING

Nilfisk Holding A/S has been given observation status, as the company has entered into an agreement with Freudenberg Home and Cleaning Solutions GmbH, which will make an all-cash recommended voluntary public takeover offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares in the company.

According to rule 4.1.1 d) in Nasdaq Nordic Main Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment.

We refer to the announcement published by the company on 11 December 2025.

