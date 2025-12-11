Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 11.12.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
News von heute Morgen: Noch bevor der Markt erwacht, könnte es jetzt explosiv werden
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2GSX8 | ISIN: DK0060907293 | Ticker-Symbol: NF1
Frankfurt
11.12.25 | 11:26
18,400 Euro
+34,50 % +4,720
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NILFISK HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,24018,92014:35
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NILFISK
NILFISK HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NILFISK HOLDING A/S18,400+34,50 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.