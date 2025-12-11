Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) ("Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has staked a strategic 5,300-hectare land package, hereinafter referred to as the LYNXSTRIKE Gold Project, directly adjoining Trident Resources Corp.'s ("Trident") emerging high-grade Contact Lake Gold Discovery in the La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan.

Figure 1: Naughty Ventures' LYNXSTRIKE Gold Project adjacent to Trident Resources' Contact Lake Discovery.(1)

This strategic land position places Naughty Ventures immediately beside one of Canada's most exciting new gold discoveries-including Trident's standout drill result announced on November 12, 2025:

7.03 g/t Au over 43.25 metres, including 30.06 g/t Au over 9.25 metres (Hole CL25-003) (1)

The discovery sits within the area of the former Cameco Contact Lake Gold Mine, which was decommissioned in 1998 after historic drilling failed to identify additional gold zones. Trident's new intercept changes the geological outlook for the district, revealing untapped expansion potential in an area long believed to be exhausted.

LYNXSTRIKE Gold Project Highlights

5,300+ hectares directly adjoining the new high-grade Contact Lake discovery

Historic Studer B gold showing with 0.087 oz/t Au historic grab sample (2)

Underexplored land position with similar geology to the discovery zone

Highway access between Trident's property and Naughty Ventures' claims

District Context

Following Hole CL25-003, Trident announced a significant upgrade to its overall resource base across four deposits in the La Ronge Gold Belt (3):

896,500 Indicated Au ounces

1,129,600 Inferred Au ounces

The Contact Lake intercept is not yet included in these updated Mineral Resource Estimates, underscoring the potential for substantial future growth in the district.

Blair Naughty, Chief Executive Officer of Naughty Ventures, commented:

"We have been closely monitoring the rapid progress at Contact Lake, and Hole CL25-003 immediately stood out as a transformational intercept. Learning that this new discovery occurred within the historic Contact Lake Mine area-previously believed to be exhausted-changes the exploration landscape in the area. We moved quickly to secure a directly adjoining land position with similar geology, historic gold occurrences, and excellent road access. Our shareholders now have direct exposure to what may be becoming one of the most compelling new gold districts in Canada. We look forward to advancing LYNXSTRIKE while continuing to follow Trident's success."

Resources

(1) News Release dated November 12, 2025 titled "Trident Resources Intersects 7.03gpt Au over 43.25m Starting at 121.0m Depth, including 30.06gpt Au over 9.25m at Contact Lake Gold Project, Saskatchewan".

(2) Government of Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Query, SMDI# 2530, Studer B Au Showing, Studer C Au Showing, https://mineraldeposits.saskatchewan.ca/Home/Viewdetails/2530.

(3) News Release dated November 24, 2025 titled "Trident Resources Corp. Announces Updated Mineral Resource Estimates for Four La Ronge Gold Belt Deposits in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada".

Adjacent Property Disclaimer

This news release includes references with respect to Trident's Contact Lake deposit in the La Ronge Gold Belt (the "Adjacent Property"), which is located near the LYNXSTRIKE Gold Project. The Company advises that, notwithstanding their proximity of location, discoveries of minerals on the Adjacent Property and any promising results thereof are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization of, or located on, the LYNXSTRIKE Gold Project or the Company's ability to commercially exploit the LYNXSTRIKE Gold Project or to locate any commercially exploitable deposits therefrom.

All technical information contained in this press release with respect to the Adjacent Property, was provided by the sources noted in the references above without independent review and investigation by the Company, and the Company has relied on the information contained in the respective sources exclusively in providing the information about the Adjacent Property and any deposits therefrom. The Company cautions investors on relying on this information as the Company has not confirmed the accuracy or reliability of the information.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Alex Bugden, P.Geo., a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. He is an independent consulting geologist for Naughty Ventures Corp.

About Naughty Ventures

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian venture investment and mineral exploration company focused on early-stage mineral projects with significant discovery potential. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing the world's next great mineral assets.

Naughty Ventures Corp. - BAD Come to Find the World's Next Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends", "believes" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should, "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things: the economic and development potential of the area surrounding Trident's Contact Lake project, including at the LYNXSTRIKE Gold Project, the transformational nature of the exploration results at the Contact Lake deposit, and the benefits to the Company for staking the LYNXSTRIKE Gold Project. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation the assumption that the Company will be able: explore the LYNXSTRIKE Gold Project, that Trident will continue obtaining promising results at its Contact Lake project, and that the market conditions for gold will continue supporting the viability of further exploration and development activities. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

