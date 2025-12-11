VIA optronics Holding AG (OTC: VIAOY) ("VIA" or the "Company"), a leading supplier of interactive display solutions, today announced that members of its Management and Advisory team acquired the 50.32% stake from Coöperatief IMI Europe U.A.("IMI").

Roland Chochoiek, Chief Executive Officer of VIA commented: "This management buyout strengthens our ability to execute our strategy, aligns leadership ownership with long-term performance, and positions the company for its next phase of growth. This isn't just a transaction it's a statement of belief. Our leadership team believes deeply in this company, our people, and our purpose. By taking a majority stake, we're aligning our ownership with our ambition for the future. For our customers and partners, this change means greater focus, faster decisions, and a sharper commitment to delivering exceptional value. Our mission and day-to-day relationships remain unchanged only our ability to move forward with confidence has grown stronger."

Dr. Jasmin Wagner, Chief Sales and Marketing officer of VIA added: "It's a great honor to me to be part of this strategic milestone, that helps driving VIA to the next level. Our overall goal is to continuously grow our company into a successful future by collaborating even more closely with our customers, employees and stakeholder to ensure the company's long-term success."

About VIA:

VIA is a leading provider of interactive display solutions for multiple end markets in which superior functionality or durability is a critical differentiating factor. Its customizable technology is well-suited for high-end markets with unique specifications and demanding environments that pose technical and optical challenges for displays, such as bright ambient light, vibration and shock, extreme temperatures, and condensation. VIA's interactive display solutions combine customized design, interactive displays, touch functionality, cameras, and other hardware components. VIA's intellectual property portfolio, process know-how, optical bonding, metal mesh touch sensor and camera module technologies provide enhanced display solutions built to meet the specific needs of its customers.

