

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation increased further in November to the highest level in nearly two years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 3.2 percent year-over-year in November, faster than the 2.9 percent rise in October.



Further, this was the highest inflation since February 2024, when prices had risen 3.4 percent.



The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated from 2.9 percent to 3.5 percent. Similarly, inflation based on transportation rose to 2.6 percent from 1.6 percent. Clothing and footwear prices were 4.4 percent more expensive.



EU-harmonized inflation also rose to 3.1 percent in November from 2.8 percent in the prior month. In the flash estimate, the rate was 3.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.2 percent in November after rising 0.5 percent in October. The HICP also showed a decrease of 0.2 percent.



