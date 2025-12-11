

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent has criticized refusal by several Democrat-led states to conform to key provisions of the July 4th bill that President Donald Trump signed into law to deliver tax relief for American families and workers.



The tax cuts bill ensures No Tax on Tips for dedicated service industry staff, No Tax on Overtime for linemen and factory workers, and a new tax deduction for seniors who depend on Social Security.



Calling it 'a blatant act of political obstructionism,' Bessent accused liberal strongholds like Colorado, New York, Illinois, and the District of Columbia of deliberately blocking their own residents from receiving these benefits at the state level.



'By denying their residents access to these important tax cuts, these governors and legislators are forcing hardworking Americans to shoulder higher state tax burdens, robbing them of the relief they deserve and exacerbating the financial squeeze on low- and middle-income households,' Bessent said in a statement.



He called on these holdout states to immediately conform and stop punishing their citizens for partisan games.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News