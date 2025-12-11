

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has launched a 'gold card' visa, a new lenient path for potential immigrants to expedite their visa application by paying a hefty $1 million fee.



Announcing the initiative at a White House roundtable event Wednesday, Trump said, 'Very excitingly, for me and for the country, we've just launched the 'Trump Gold Card'.'



The official visa website, trumpcard.gov, promises 'U.S. residency in record time.'



'For a $15,000 DHS processing fee and, after background approval, a contribution of $1 million, receive U.S. residency in record time with the Trump Gold Card,' it reads.



Submitting application and a nonrefundable processing fee is the first step to securing the Trump Gold Card.



United States Citizenship and Immigration Services wil cary out an in-depth background check and process to vet the potential card holder.



Once an applicant is approved, a Trump Gold Card will be available for use throughout all 50 states and territories.



The website says the Trump Gold Card is a visa based upon an individual's ability to provide a substantial benefit to the United States.



An individual may also need to pay small, additional fees to the U.S. Department of State 'depending on his or her circumstances,' it notes.



A successful applicant receives lawful permanent resident status as an EB-1 or EB-2 visa holder.



The Trump Gold Card can be revoked on national security and significant criminal risk grounds.



Once an applicant's processing fee and application are received, the process will take weeks. The applicant will need to attend a visa interview and submit any additional documents in a timely manner.



The Trump asministration also offers a Trump Platinum Card. it will allow individual applicants to reside in the United States for up to 270 days per year without being subject to tax on non-U.S. income.



There is also a Trump Corporate Gold Card, under which, a corporate sponsor can pay $2 million to sponsor a foreign employee they want to bring into the country.



