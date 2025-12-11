

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission has published the 2025 edition of the NextGenerationEU (NGEU) Green Bonds Annual Allocation and Impact Report. This report, based on a cut-off date of 2025 August 1, shows that the European Union has become one of the largest issuers of green bonds in the world, with 78.5 billion EURO worth of NextGenerationEU Green Bonds issued to date.



It is estimated that due to this financing, 14 million tons of CO2 per year will be avoided. The full implementation of climate related projects under the Recovery and Resilience Facility, worth 262.8 billion EURO, has the potential to reduce the EU's greenhouse gas emissions by 53.4 million tons of CO2 per year. This would be equivalent to 1.5 percent of the aggregate 2022 EU greenhouse gas emissions, the European Commission said.



