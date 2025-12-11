Domestic Metals Corp: Domestic Metals Announces Gord Neal as CEO

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic") - (TSXV: DMCU; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces the appointment of Gordon Neal as Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Neal has had a notable and successful career in the mining and resource sectors. He started as one of the founding members of MAG Silver Corp. before moving on to serve as the VP Corporate Development for Silvercorp Metals. Mr. Neal subsequently took the role of President of New Pacific Metals and is the former CEO of World Copper Ltd. Mr. Neal has raised more than $750M in the resource sector and serves on multiple metals and mining company boards. He also served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Prime Minister of Canada and is a past member of the Board of Directors and the Senate of Dalhousie University.

- I am very excited to lead the team at Domestic," says Mr. Neal. "The increasing global demand for copper has been reflected in the rising price of the commodity. Add to this the current US administration's goal of domestic metal production and we can see that Domestic's Montana-based copper project is well positioned to benefit significantly.-

Mr. Neal's appointment follows the resignation of Patricio Varas as CEO. Mr. Varas has been integral in rebuilding the Company, growing its management expertise, and bringing Domestic's Smart Creek Project to its current stage of exploration. Mr. Varas has stepped down as CEO but will remain with the Company as Chairman and Director, and will continue to support Domestic and its new CEO with bringing the Company and the Smart Creek Project forward to its next stage of advancement. The Company thanks Mr. Varas for his service as CEO.

The Company further announces the engagement of Michael Pound to provide corporate and shareholder communications, and other investor relations services. Mr. Pound is a shareholder of the Company and has been granted stock options.

About Domestic Metals Corp.

Domestic Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large-scale, copper and gold deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas in the Americas.

The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in historical mining districts that have seen exploration in geologically attractive mining jurisdictions, where economically favorable grades have been indicated by historic drilling and outcrop sampling.

The Smart Creek Project is strategically located in the mining-friendly state of Montana, containing widespread copper mineralization at surface and hosts 4 attractive porphyry copper, epithermal gold, replacement and exotic copper exploration targets with excellent host rocks for mineral deposition.

Domestic Metals Corp. is led by an experienced management team and an accomplished technical team, with successful track records in mine discovery, mining development and financing.

On behalf of Domestic Metals Corp.

Patricio Varas, Chairman and Director

(604) 831-9306

For more information on Domestic Metals, please contact:

Patricio Varas, Phone: 604-831-9306 or Michael Pound, Phone: 604-363-2885

Please visit the Company website at www.domesticmetals.com or contact us at info@domesticmetals.com.

For all investor relations inquiries, please contact:

John Liviakis, Liviakis Financial Communications Inc., Phone: 415-389-4670.

