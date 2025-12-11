Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSX: DLCG) ("DLC Group" or the "Corporation"), one of Canada's leading franchisors of mortgage professionals and owner of Newton Connectivity Systems, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a referral agreement with Sonnet Insurance Company ("Sonnet"), whereby the Corporation will exclusively promote Sonnet's home and auto insurance products within the DLC Group network.

Sonnet, a federally regulated insurance company part of the Definity family of companies, offers customers a simple online application and binding experience and the option to connect with fully-licensed agents across the country. As all borrowers are required to provide mortgage lenders with proof of a valid home insurance policy, we intend to integrate the Sonnet product offerings into the Velocity application process to make it easy for borrowers to satisfy the prerequisite of valid home insurance. This agreement includes an opportunity for our respective teams to build an Application Programming Interface that will embed Sonnet's home and auto quote and bind engine to Velocity in the future.

"As all mortgage borrowers require a home insurance policy, integrating a home and auto insurance solution into Velocity is a natural evolution of Velocity's growth to become a complete technology ecosystem for borrowers and mortgage professionals to secure a mortgage. Sonnet is a national insurance company and a technology leader in the home and auto insurance sector, which makes them a perfect partner for the DLC Group," commented Gary Mauris, Chairman and CEO of DLC Group.

"Sonnet is committed to making insurance simple, transparent, and customized for Canadians," said Paul MacDonald, Executive Vice-President, Personal Insurance & Digital Channels at Definity. "Partnering with DLC Group allows us to bring our digital-first home and auto insurance solution to customers at a key moment in their home ownership journey."

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. is one of Canada's leading networks of mortgage professionals. DLCG operates through Dominion Lending Centres Inc. and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. DLCG extensive network includes over 8,900 mortgage professionals and over 500 franchises. Headquartered in British Columbia, DLC was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

