Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Altura Energy Corp. (TSXV: ALTU) (FSE: Y020) (the "Company") announces today that, pursuant to a strategic advisory agreement dated February 20, 2025, as amended pursuant to an amending agreement dated April 11, 2025 (the "Advisory Agreement"), between the Company and Haywood Securities Inc. ("Haywood"), the Company has issued 498,060 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.125 per common share to Haywood as compensation for the consulting and advisory services rendered by Haywood, pursuant to the Advisory Agreement, for the three months ended December 11, 2025. The common shares issued to Haywood are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

ABOUT ALTURA ENERGY CORP.

Altura Energy Corp. is an exploration and production company with interests in the prolific Holbrook basin of Arizona. For more information, please visit SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

