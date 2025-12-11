RedCloud Holdings plc: RedCloud Releases Earnings, Sets $100m Revenue Target After $50m Türkiye Deal, as AI Infrastructure Scales

LONDON, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedCloud Holdings plc (Nasdaq: RCT) ("RedCloud" or the "Company") the technology company building intelligent infrastructure for global trade today reported first half results, with RedAI platform. In H1, the company added another $1.2 billion in trading volume - up 28% year-over-year. Revenue for H1 2025 reached $17.9 million, up 12% year-over-year.

For full year 2025, RedCloud expects revenue of $51-53 million. The company is targeting $100 million in revenue for 2026.



"We doubled our data capture. We launched in Saudi Arabia. We joined NVIDIA Connect. The $14.6 trillion FMCG industry still runs on spreadsheets and phone calls. We're making it algorithmic. The infrastructure is built, now we scale it, that's why we're targeting $100 million revenues next year." said Justin Floyd, CEO and Co-Founder.



First Half 2025 Financial Highlights

Compared to the first half of 2024:

Revenue: $17.9 million, up 12%

Total Transaction Value: $1.2 billion, up 28%

Cumulative Trades: $5.1 billion training our AI

Connected Businesses: 68,091, up 110%

Distributors: 1,018, up 136%

Total liabilities: decreased to $21.4 million from $86.3 million

Strategic Highlights

Global Expansion Through Capital-Light JVs

RedCloud Türkiye: Infrastructure license signed, providing up to $5M per year in license fees, minimum 10-year term, plus a 50% revenue share on all transactional revenue

RedCloud Arabia: Launched joint venture with Kayanat Holding, entering the Kingdom's $60 billion FMCG market aligned with Vision 2030

AI & Platform Scaling

NVIDIA Connect: Joined NVIDIA's partner program to accelerate AI-native infrastructure development

AI Training: $5.1 billion in cumulative trades now training RedCloud's algorithms

Balance Sheet strengthening

$66.9M of shareholder loans converted to equity

All $22.6M of convertible debt eliminated

Subsequent to the balance sheet date: Additional $13.5M equity raised in July; $3.1M from option exercises



New £2M revolving credit facility secured

Outlook

For full year 2025, company revenue guidance is $51 to $53 million. RedCloud is targeting $100 million in revenue for full year 2026, driven by growth in both our existing markets and the new markets we are entering.

Earnings Call Information

RedCloud will host a conference call on December 11, 2025 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Investors are invited to register to attend at https://investors.redcloudtechnology.com/news-and-events and a replay will be available at the same link after the event.

About RedCloud Holdings plc

RedCloud's mission is to build the intelligence infrastructure of global trade, through generation and aggregation of proprietary trading and market data from across the FMCG industry through its RedAI platform ("RedAI"). RedCloud provides market intelligence based on proprietary trading data across categories in each of its markets. The Company also delivers a 'trading layer' of products for use by its customers, to enable intelligent digital exchange of everyday consumer supplies of FMCG products across business supply chains, supported by a payments and lending ecosystem intended to streamline trade. RedCloud believes its Platform and associated products and services solve a decades-old problem of how to digitize trade at scale to generate data and intelligence to enable brands, distributors and retailers to maximize business performance across categories in high growth consumer markets.

RedCloud is a British company registered in London, co-founded by British serial entrepreneur Justin Floyd and Algerian born Soumaya Hamzaoui. In March 2025, RedCloud achieved its IPO on New York's Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker "RCT". For more information about RedCloud and its Platform, please visit www.redcloudtechnology.com and connect on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. When used in this press release, words such as "expect," "project," "estimate," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "seek," "forecast," "target," "predict," "may," "should," "would," "could," and "will," the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to, the successful execution of its joint venture strategy and launch in Türkiye, or whether the joint venture will be able to generate the targeted revenues over the next ten years, the ability to leverage RedCloud's future global developments in the use of AI and associated supply chain models through RedAI, the ability for the company to achieve $100m in revenue in 2026. As a result, actual results could differ materially from those indicated in these forward-looking statements. When considering these forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in RedCloud's described in "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements," "Item 3. Key Information - D. Risk Factors" and "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" in RedCloud's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on May 16, 2025, as well as other documents filed by the Company with the SEC. RedCloud undertakes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this press release. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Information contained on, or that can be accessed through, the Company's website or any other website or any social media is expressly not incorporated by reference into and is not a part of this press release.

