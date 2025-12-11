NetraMark Holdings Inc.: NetraMark Continues Expansion Into Phase 3 Programs With Contract From Global Biopharmaceutical Company

TORONTO, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetraMark Holdings Inc. (the "Company" or "NetraMark") (CSE: AIAI) (OTCQB: AINMF) (Frankfurt: PF0), a premier artificial intelligence (AI) company transforming clinical trials with AI-powered precision analytics in the pharmaceutical industry, today announced that it has been awarded a new contract by a prominent global biopharmaceutical company to support analytics for a pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial.

Executed under an existing master services agreement, this engagement represents a new, discrete project from a returning sponsor and reflects the continuing momentum behind pharmaceutical interest in NetraAI. The project expands NetraMark's role into high-value Phase 3 decision support, where its mathematically augmented AI technology seeks to identify explainable patient subpopulations, analyze treatment and placebo-response patterns, and strengthen interpretation of late-stage clinical trial outcomes.

Under the agreement, NetraMark will use NetraAI to seek to identify and characterize subpopulations, such as responders, non-responders, and placebo-associated participants based on screening and baseline variables from a Phase 3 trial. The resulting explainable personas and analytical models will help the sponsor interpret differential response patterns and understand sources of variability within the study population. This work is expected to provide deeper insight into trial outcomes across all potential result scenarios and supports evidence-based decision-making for subsequent clinical, regulatory, and commercial planning.

Key highlights:

Continued expansion into Phase 3 trials

Repeat business from a global biopharmaceutical company, demonstrating the utility of the NetraAI platform

Indication of growing consideration of NetraAI in late-stage programs



George Achilleos, CEO of NetraMark said:

"Momentum continues to build for NetraMark as more biopharmaceutical companies recognize the value that explainable AI can bring to high-stakes development programs. Being selected for another project under an existing master services agreement-this time for a pivotal Phase 3 trial-demonstrates the growing trust and confidence that sponsors place in NetraAI." Our technology is purpose-built for small, complex, and heterogeneous datasets, making it uniquely suited to support late-stage decision-making where clarity and precision matter most. This new engagement extends NetraMark's presence in Phase 3 programs and further strengthens our position as a partner to companies seeking to improve probability of success in development and regulatory pathways."

This latest win reinforces NetraMark's progress in AI-powered clinical trial optimization and demonstrates how the Company can expand growth as it becomes embedded in the standard operating procedures of biopharmaceutical companies.

About NetraAI

In contrast to other AI-based methods, NetraAI is uniquely engineered to include focus mechanisms that separate small datasets into explainable and unexplainable subsets. Unexplainable subsets are collections of patients that can lead to suboptimal overfit models and inaccurate insights due to poor correlations with the variables involved. NetraAI uses the explainable subsets to derive insights and hypotheses (including factors that influence treatment and placebo responses, as well as adverse events) providing the potential to increase the chances of a clinical trial success. Many other AI methods lack these focus mechanisms and assign every patient to a class, often leading to "overfitting" which drowns out critical information that could have been used to improve a trial's chance of success.

About NetraMark

NetraMark is a company focused on being a leader in the development of Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI)/Machine Learning (ML) solutions targeted at the Pharmaceutical industry. Its product offering uses a novel topology-based algorithm that has the ability to parse patient data sets into subsets of people that are strongly related according to several variables simultaneously. This allows NetraMark to use a variety of ML methods, depending on the character and size of the data, to transform the data into powerfully intelligent data that activates traditional AI/ML methods. The result is that NetraMark can work with much smaller datasets and accurately segment diseases into different types, as well as accurately classify patients for sensitivity to drugs and/or efficacy of treatment.

For further details on the Company please see the Company's publicly available documents filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval+ (SEDAR+).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation including statements regarding the expansion of NetraMark's role into Phase 3 decision support; NetraAI's ability to identify explainable patient subpopulations, analyze treatment and placebo-response patterns, and strengthen interpretation of clinical trial outcomes; the ability to help sponsors interpret differential response patterns and understand sources of variability; expectations that this work will provide deeper insight into trial outcomes and support evidence-based decision-making; statements regarding momentum and growing trust from biopharmaceutical companies; expectations regarding NetraAI's suitability for late-stage decision-making; NetraMark's expanding presence in Phase 3 programs; the potential for NetraMark to become embedded in pharmaceutical companies' standard operating procedures; and NetraMark's ability to expand growth, which are based on NetraMark's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance, or other statements that are not statements of fact. The forward-looking statements are expectations only and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results of the Company or industry results to differ materially from future results, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, NetraMark does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for NetraMark to predict all such factors. When considering these forward-looking statements, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements as set out in the materials we file with applicable

Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca including our Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended September 30, 2024. These risk factors and other factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

