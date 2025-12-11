

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Harness, an AI software delivery platform company, on Thursday announced a $240 million Series E financing round, including a $200 million investment led by Goldman Sachs Alternatives, a division of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) and a $40 million tender offer with participation from IVP, Menlo Ventures, and Unusual Ventures. The investment values the company at $5.5 billion.



The company said it will use the funding to enhance its platform, expand globally, and make software delivery faster, safer, and more efficient. The investment will also support Harness AI, designed to remove bottlenecks and help engineering teams work more effectively.



Harness added that it is on track to exceed $250 million in annual recurring revenue in 2025, with over 50% year-over-year growth. The platform is now used by 1,000+ enterprise engineering teams worldwide, and the company has grown to 1,200+ employees across 14 offices.



