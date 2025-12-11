Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Subsidiary Nova Ortho and Spine Performs First Procedures at Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Perry, Florida

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / December 11, 2025 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX), a healthcare holding company with deep leadership and operational expertise in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management, today announced that the Company's subsidiary, Nova Ortho and Spine, performed its first procedures at Doctor's Memorial Hospital in Perry, Florida, demonstrating Cardiff Lexington's ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class healthcare to severely underserved and rural patient populations throughout the state of Florida.

Doctor's Memorial Hospital is located in Taylor County, which according to health outcomes data, ranks among the lowest counties in Florida in terms of health factors and outcomes. Taylor County is significantly underserved with a very high healthcare provider to patient ratio while the frequency of certain procedures and treatments is higher than the Florida state average. Moreover, community feedback has identified an overwhelming need for more healthcare providers including specialty physicians.

"Our presence at Doctor's Memorial Hospital reinforces our commitment to providing best-in-class, accessible healthcare to the underserved and more rural areas around Florida," Alex Cunningham, CEO of Cardiff Lexington, commented. "This region has struggled to provide effective medical care to its patients, so when Doctor's Memorial Hospital reached out to Nova Ortho and Spine, we quickly mobilized to bring our leading pain management and orthopedic and spinal surgical procedures to Taylor County. We're very pleased to be providing critical medical care for these patients and look forward to expanding our footprint into additional areas where we can further enhance healthcare standards and practices."

Dr. Marc Brodsky, Medical Administration Director of Nova Ortho and Spine, commented, "Nova Ortho and Spine is committed to providing the very best in healthcare, and we're energized by the opportunity to be partnering with Doctor's Memorial Hospital to offer our services to a severely undeserved population. Establishing a presence in Taylor County is a logical next step in Nova Ortho and Spine's growth."

Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald, Managing Medical Director of Nova Ortho, and Spine, commented, "Nova Ortho and Spine has a very strong reputation as a provider of exceptional pain management, orthopedic, and spine care services, and we're pleased to be bringing those operational capabilities, as well as our expertise and experience to the patients of Doctor's Memorial Hospital."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) is a targeted healthcare holding company dedicated to acquiring and building middle-market niche health care clinics, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. The Company's partnership-driven culture emphasizes service excellence, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

All current revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a network of regional specialty and ancillary orthopedic care centers across Florida and Georgia. These facilities provide traumatic injury patients with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultations.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

