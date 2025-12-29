Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Planned Retirement of Daniel Thompson as Chairman of the Board of Directors

- President and CEO of Cardiff Lexington, Alex Cunningham, to succeed Daniel Thompson as Chairman -

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / December 29, 2025 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) ("Cardiff" or the "Company"), a healthcare holding company with deep leadership and operational expertise in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management, today announced that Daniel Thompson will retire from his position as Chairman of the Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2025, after 25 years of dedicated service. Alex Cunningham, President and Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, will succeed Mr. Thompson as Chairman.

As Chairman, Mr. Thompson has played a significant role in building Cardiff Lexington into a diversified healthcare-focused organization through multiple strategic transformations, acquisitions, and periods of growth. During his leadership, Cardiff Lexington has expanded its footprint and strengthened its operational platform. The Company is now positioned for the next phase of its development including the continued geographical expansion of its operating subsidiary, Nova Ortho and Spine, and the targeted uplisting of the Company's stock to a major US exchange.

"It has been a great honor to serve as Chairman of the Board of Directors for Cardiff Lexington," said Mr. Thompson. "This Company has been more than a career to me - it has been a calling. After 25 years, the time has come for me to step back, but I do so with immense pride in what we have built together and deep gratitude to our employees, partners, and shareholders who made it possible. I leave knowing the Company is in extraordinary hands and have complete confidence in our President and CEO Alex Cunningham and in the team at Cardiff Lexington."

Effective upon Mr. Thompson's retirement, Alex Cunningham, the Company's current President and CEO, will assume the additional role of Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Cunningham has served as Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington for the last ten years and has played an instrumental role in shaping the Company's strategy and operations, as well as driving numerous successful growth initiatives.

"On behalf of Cardiff Lexington's management team and Board of Directors, I would like to extend our sincerest gratitude to Daniel for his years of dedicated service and contributions," Mr. Cunningham commented. "Daniel leaves this post with the business positioned for considerable growth in 2026 and beyond. Our operating subsidiary, Nova Ortho and Spine, has exceeded our expectations in 2025, and is expanding its footprint and reputation as a premier provider of orthopedic healthcare services. As we continue to grow, the next step in our trajectory is to uplist our stock to a major US exchange to enhance our visibility among a larger and more qualified pool of investors."

Daniel Thompson's Message to Shareholders

"To our investors who have stood by me over the past 25 years, I want to sincerely thank you for your trust and support," Thompson said. "It has been a pleasure getting to know many of you and communicating with you on a regular basis over the years. I am deeply grateful for those relationships. While I will always value them, it is now time for me to say goodbye.

Mr. Thompson will remain a supporter and shareholder of the Company and looks forward to retirement and personal pursuits.

Mr. Thompson concluded, "Going forward, I encourage you to reach out to IMS Investor Relations at the phone number and email address at the end of this press release, who will be available to answer any questions and support you as Cardiff Lexington continues its journey."

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB: CDIX) is a targeted healthcare holding company dedicated to acquiring and building middle-market niche health care clinics, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. The Company's partnership-driven culture emphasizes service excellence, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

All current revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a network of regional specialty and ancillary orthopedic care centers across Florida and Georgia. These facilities provide traumatic injury patients with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultations.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

