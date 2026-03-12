Anzeige
Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington To Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Monday, March 16, 2026

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) today announced that the Company will host an investor conference call to discuss its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, on Monday, March 16, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

The Company will release its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, prior to the call on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Shareholders and interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing (888) 506-0062 and international participants should dial (973) 528-0011 and use access code: 860308. The call and the accompanying slide deck will also be webcast at:

https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/3131/53650

The conference call and slide deck may also be accessed via the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://investor.cardifflexington.com/overview/default.aspx. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site.

An online archive of the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website following the call at https://investor.cardifflexington.com/overview/default.aspx. A replay of the conference call will be available one hour after completion of the call until Monday, March 30, 2026, by dialing (877) 481-4010 and international participants should dial (919) 882-2331. All callers must use access code 53650 to access the replay.

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTCQB:CDIX) is a targeted healthcare holding company dedicated to acquiring and building middle-market niche health care clinics, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. The Company's partnership-driven culture emphasizes service excellence, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

All current revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a network of regional specialty and ancillary orthopedic care centers across Florida and Georgia. These facilities provide traumatic injury patients with comprehensive diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultations.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations
investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
(203) 972-9200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cardiff-lexington-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-fi-1146577

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
