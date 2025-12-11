

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Credit & Insurance (BXCI) on Thursday announced a forward flow origination partnership with Harvest Commercial Capital, a small business lender, to acquire business loans secured by first lien mortgages on owner-occupied commercial real estate.



As part of the agreement, BXCI has purchased an initial portfolio of loans and established a forward flow program totaling $1 billion. Under the long-term partnership, BXCI will acquire both SBA 504 and non-SBA conventional small business loans from Harvest, providing permanent capital to expand lending to small businesses across the U.S.



Harvest will continue to operate independently, maintaining its expertise in SBA 504 and conventional small balance commercial loans while leveraging Blackstone's platform and scaled insurance capital.



BXCI's Infrastructure and Asset-Based Credit group manages over $100 billion and has more than 80 investment professionals as of September 30, 2025.



'We are excited to expand our asset-based credit platform by partnering with Harvest to bring much-needed financing solutions to many small businesses, secured by their real estate assets,' said Aneek Mamik and Nick Menzies, Senior Managing Directors at BXCI. 'We believe their multifaceted approach to underwriting and comprehensive underlying collateral package creates a differentiated and attractive lending program.'



