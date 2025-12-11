Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Freeport Resources Inc. (TSXV: FRI) (OTCQB: FEERF) (FSE: 4XH) ("Freeport Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has elected to increase the size of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") in response to additional market interest.

The Company now intends to offer up to 116,666,666 units (each, a "Unit") for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000. Each Unit will continue to consist of one common share, and one-half-of-one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 for a period of twelve months.

To date, the Company has completed the first tranche of the Offering through the issuance of 53,828,332 Units for gross proceeds of $1,614,850.

The Company anticipates utilizing the proceeds from the Offering for the continued development of the Yandera Copper Project and for general working capital purposes. At this time, the Company does not anticipate that any portion of the proceeds from the Offering will be used to conduct investor relations activities. The Company does not expect to utilize the proceeds of the Offering to make payments to non-arms' length parties, other than in the ordinary course of their compensation for services provided to the Company.

In connection with closing of the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have assisted in introducing subscribers to the Offering. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to restrictions on resale for a period of four-months-and-one-day in accordance with applicable securities laws. Completion of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Freeport Resources Inc.

Freeport Resources is a Canadian mineral exploration company with a primary focus on advancing the development of the Yandera copper-gold-molybdenum project, located in Madang Province, Papua New Guinea. The Yandera project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world covering approximately 245.5 square kilometers

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule", "intends" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

