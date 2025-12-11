

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), a visual search and discovery platform, Thursday announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire tvScientific, a connected TV or CTV, a performance advertising platform.



The financial details of the transaction, which is set to close in the first half of 2026, has not been divulged. Pinterest doesn't expect this acquisition to have a material impact on its financial results.



The company indicated that its first priority is to scale tvScientific's capabilities in the U.S. market before expanding the integration globally.



For the first time, Pinterest will combine its intent-rich audience signals with a CTV engine, so marketers can clearly measure how TV lifts the results of their performance ad campaigns, Pinterest said in a statement.



In pre-market activity, PINS shares were trading at $27.36, down 1.57% on the New York Stock Exchange.



