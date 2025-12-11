NP3 Fastigheter AB: NP3 Fastigheter acquires properties for MSEK 442

NP3 Fastigheter AB ("NP3") has, in three transactions acquired 12 properties primarily for retail and industrial purposes at a property value of MSEK 442 before market-based deduction for deferred tax of MSEK 13.

The properties are located in Eskilstuna, Karlstad, Köping, Västerås, Katrineholm and Gällivare as well as several other locations within NP3's Middle Sweden business area. The lettable area amounts to 41,400 square meters with a land area of 156,700 square meters. The annual rental value amounts to MSEK 37.8, and the properties' average occupancy rate amounts to 100 percent. The average remaining lease term on existing rental agreements amounts to 6.3 years. The acquisitions are carried out through two share transactions and one property transaction. All properties have been accessed except for two properties in Karlstad, which will be accessed during the first quarter of 2026.

Contacts

Andreas Wahlén, CEO

E-mail: andreas@np3fastigheter.se

Phone: +46 70 313 17 98

NP3 is a cash flow oriented real estate company focusing on commercial and high yielding investment properties, primarily in northern Sweden. As of 30 September 2025, the property portfolio comprised of 2,281,000 square metres lettable area distributed over 605 properties within the segments industrial, logistics, retail, offices and others. The property portfolio is divided into eight business areas: Sundsvall, Gävle, Dalarna, Östersund, Umeå, Skellefteå, Luleå and Middle Sweden. The property value as of 30 September 2025 amounted to SEK 24.9bn. The NP3 share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Large Cap. NP3 was founded in 2010 and is based in Sundsvall. Read more on www.np3fastigheter.se.