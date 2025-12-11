

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corp. (MTLHF.PK), Thursday announced a strategic collaboration with Boston Materials, Inc., a manufacturer of advanced energy transfer materials, to develop the second-generation Liquid Metal ZRT product.



The partnership also includes an investment in Boston Materials from Mitsubishi's U.S.-based corporate venture capital group, Diamond Edge Ventures.



With this deal, Mitsubishi expects to expand its portfolio by creating comprehensive, high-performance solutions for the semiconductor industry. Moreover, it will establish advanced semiconductor packaging integration and application development laboratories in Asia.



Currently, Mitsubishi's stock is trading at $5.47 on the OTC Markets.



