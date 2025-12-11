Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Tiny Ltd. (TSX: TINY) ("Tiny" or the "Company"), a Canadian technology holding company that acquires wonderful businesses for the long term, is pleased to announce that it has filed a final short form base shelf prospectus (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada.

The Shelf Prospectus will allow the Company to undertake offerings of Class A common shares, debt securities, warrants, units and subscription receipts (collectively, the "Securities"), or any combination thereof, up to an aggregate of $150,000,000 from time to time during the 25-month period that the Shelf Prospectus remains effective.

The specific terms of any offering of Securities under the Shelf Prospectus, including the use of proceeds from any offering, will be set forth in one or more Shelf Prospectus supplements to be filed with applicable securities regulators. There is no certainty that any Securities will be offered or sold pursuant to the Shelf Prospectus.

A copy of the Shelf Prospectus can be found under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities of the Company in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Tiny

Tiny is a Canadian holding company that acquires wonderful businesses using a founder-friendly approach. It focuses on companies with unique competitive advantages, recurring or predictable revenue streams, and strong free cash flow generation. Tiny typically holds businesses for the long-term, with a parent-level focus on capital allocation, collaborative management and operations, and incentive structures within the operating companies to drive results for Tiny and its shareholders.

Tiny currently has three principle reporting segments: Digital Services, which help some of the world's top companies design, build and ship amazing products and services; Software and Apps, which is home to Serato, the world's leading DJ software, and WeCommerce, a collection of leading application and theme businesses powering global e-commerce merchants; and Creative Platform, which is composed primarily of Dribbble, the social network for designers and digital creatives, as well as Creative Market, a premier online marketplace for digital assets such as fonts, graphics and templates.

For more about Tiny, please visit www.tiny.com or refer to the public disclosure documents available under Tiny's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities and operating performance. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words "may", "would", "could", "should", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" or similar expressions and forward-looking statements in this press release includes, but is not limited to, information and statements regarding: the Company's business strategy, plans and other expectations, beliefs, goals, objectives, and information and statements about possible future events, including (i) the filing of any potential prospectus supplement; and (ii) the amount and terms of any Securities to be offered thereunder.

Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect the Company's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed thereon, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements of the Company.

Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements are the following: the assumption that the Company will be able to complete any future offering; the ability to obtain applicable regulatory approval for any contemplated offerings; the ability of the Company to negotiate and complete future funding transactions; and the other risk factors more fully described in the Company's most recent MD&A as well as the list of risk factors in the Company's Annual Information Form dated April 29, 2025 available on SEDAR+ at https://www.sedarplus.com under the Company's profile.

Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Although the Company has attempted to identify important risks, uncertainties and factors which could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be others that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and such changes could be material. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277685

SOURCE: Tiny Ltd.