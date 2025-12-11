Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - PesoRama Inc. (TSXV: PESO) (OTC Pink: PSSOF) (FSE: ZE6) ("PesoRama" or the "Company") announced today that final acceptance has been issued by the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") in connection with its equity financings, the closings of which were previously announced on November 21, 2025 (the "First Tranche News Release") and November 28, 2025 (the "Second Tranche News Release").

The Company wishes to announce the following clarifications from the previous news releases:

The First Tranche News Release and the Second Tranche News Release incorrectly stated that each Unit issued under the equity financing was comprised of one common share of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant of the Company. Each Unit issued under the equity financing was comprised of one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.

The First Tranche News Release incorrectly stated that the Company paid a cash commission of $210,000 and issued 840,000 non-transferrable finder warrants to arm's-length finders. The Company paid a cash commission of $193,700 and issued an aggregate of 979,960 non-transferrable finder warrants to arm's-length finders under the first tranche of the equity financing.

The Second Tranche News Release incorrectly stated that insiders of the Company and their related parties subscribed for a total of 400,000 Units. Insiders of the Company and their related parties subscribed for a total of 160,000 Units.

This news release should be read in conjunction with both the First Tranche News Release and Second Tranche News Release. The corrections described in this news release do not change any other information reported in the First Tranche News Release or Second Tranche News Release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the 1933 Act, or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About PesoRama Inc.

PesoRama, operating under the JOI DOLLAR PLUS brand, is a Mexican value dollar store retailer. PesoRama launched operations in 2019 in Mexico City and the surrounding areas targeting high density, high traffic locations. PesoRama's 29 stores offer consistent merchandise offerings which include items in the following categories: household goods, pet supplies, seasonal products, party supplies, health and beauty, snack food items, confectionery and more. For more information visit: http://pesorama.ca.

Cautionary Note

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including, among other things, statements regarding the final approval of the closing of the offering by the TSXV. While the Company believes that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements, including due to changes in consumer behaviour, general economic factors, the ability of the Company to execute its strategies, the availability of capital and the risk factors which are discussed in greater detail in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's prospectus dated January 31, 2022 and filed under the Company's profile on www.sedarplus.ca. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. PesoRama undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of PesoRama, its securities, or its financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

