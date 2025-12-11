Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Meryllion Resources Corporation (CSE: MYR) ("Meryllion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,000,000 common shares in the capital stock of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for gross proceeds of up to $600,000 (the "Private Placement"). The Private Placement may be oversubscribed.

In connection with the Private Placement, finders' fees may be payable to eligible arm's length persons with respect to certain subscriptions accepted by the Company in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to obtaining all required approvals, including the approval of the CSE and any other regulatory approval. All shares issued pursuant to the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance under applicable securities laws.

The proceeds from the Private Placement will be used by Meryllion to fund exploration activities and for working capital purposes.

Meryllion CEO, Richard Revelins, said, "We have been closely following our immediate neighbours ABX Resources (ASX: ABX), who sit along strike and adjacent to Meryllion's leases. On December 2, 2025 ABX reported that The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) has produced the first mixed rare earth carbonate (MREC) from the Deep Leeds resource in northern Tasmania. The ABX MREC contains 4.0% Dysprosium (Dy) and 0.7% Terbium (Tb) as a percentage of Total Rare Earth Oxides (TREO), more than twice that of any other peer MREC. Furthermore, the ABX MREO also contains the highest amounts of other valuable heavy rare earths and very low impurities, including aluminum, uranium and thorium. Meryllion already has drilling permits in place and has a fully budgeted drilling program ready to commence upon the closure of private placement. It is anticipated that drilling results would be available within 60 days of closure.

"Drilling Meryllion's ionic adsorption REE is proposed as a highly valuable and low risk exploration opportunity whilst the Company awaits permitting approvals for drilling its Makenzie antimony/gold/silver project in Nye County Nevada."

Note that information disclosed from adjacent properties is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on Meryllion's leases.

Qualified Person:

Mark J. Pryor, SACNASP, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 -Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure set out in this news release. Mr. Pryor is an independent consultant to the Corporation.

About Meryllion Resources Corporation:

Meryllion is an exploration-stage company listed on the CSE. The Company recently entered into a lease and option agreement in respect of the Makenzie gold/silver/antimony project located 44 kms south-southwest of Austin, Nevada in the Toiyabe Range of central Nevada. Makenzie is known to be one of the largest untested gold, silver and antimony anomalies in the state of Nevada.

Meryllion also has the rights to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Westbury and Tasmanian Strategic Green Metals ionic adsorption clay (IAC) hosted rare earth elements (REE) projects located in northeast Tasmania, Australia with a total tenement area of approximately 800 kms2. Meryllion's IAC REE projects are situated along strike, and/or adjacent to, discoveries by ABx Group Limited (ASX: ABX). ABx has reported that Tb (Terbium) and Dy (Dysprosium) concentrations in all of ABx's rare earths resources are the highest of any ionic adsorption clay deposit in Australia and are amongst the highest globally (refer ABx's ASX announcement dated 5 May 2025).

Forward-Looking Statements:

Information set forth in this news release may involve forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made as of the date of this document and the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although Management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such.

Neither CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277769

SOURCE: Meryllion Resources Corporation