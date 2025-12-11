

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials in South Carolina shared that the measles outbreak in the state is getting worse, with no signs of slowing down after Thanksgiving and other large gatherings.



As of Wednesday, 111 cases have been reported in the upstate region, which includes Greenville and Spartanburg, with 27 new cases since Friday alone. Officials say the jump in cases is likely due to holiday events and vaccination rates that are lower than what's needed to prevent outbreaks.



In Spartanburg County, about 90 percent of students had the measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccine for the 2024-25 school year, but experts say at least 95 percent is needed to stop the virus from spreading. Greenville County's rate was similar at 90.5 percent. The state set up mobile clinics to offer vaccines, but few people used them.



The current outbreak is spreading through several schools and a church in Spartanburg County. About 254 people are under a three-week quarantine because measles symptoms can take up to 21 days to appear. Some unvaccinated students are now serving their second 21-day quarantine since the school year began, meaning they could miss a total of 42 days of class.



Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in the world. It can stay in the air for hours and almost always infects unvaccinated people who are exposed. Symptoms include high fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, white spots in the mouth, and a widespread rash.



Around 11 percent to 12 percent of people who get measles need hospital care. So far this year in the U.S., more than 200 people have been hospitalized and three have died from the virus.



