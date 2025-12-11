Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 11, 2025) - Telo Genomics Corp. (TSXV: TELO) (OTCQB: TDSGF) (the "Company" or "Telo") a leader in the development of diagnostic and prognostic tests for human disease through the analysis of telomeres, today announced that the company highlighted its approach to Multiple Myeloma (MM) Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) testing with a poster presentation during the 67th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida.

The poster presentation describes the initial clinical results of a new MRD evaluation that combines the enumeration of individual MM Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) from peripheral blood with the TeloView 3D telomere profiling platform. Telo demonstrated that this approach consistently performs at a 1 in 10^7 limit of detection (finding one myeloma cell among 10 million blood cells) at different stages of the disease.

Furthermore, TeloView has identified distinct clusters of 3D genome profiles that characterize groups of individual patients and correlate to known patterns of high/low mutation rates. Larger studies are underway to validate the predictive power of these MRD profiles in determining risk of relapses, similar to the prognostic TeloView models for newly diagnosed MM and smoldering multiple myeloma.

The abstract titled "Novel method of minimal residual disease testing in myeloma: liquid biopsies to enumerate and 3D telomere-profile circulating tumor cells", was presented by Dr. Yulia Shifrin, Laboratory Director of Telo Genomics. The abstract has also been published in the conference journal Blood, and the presentation poster is available on the Company website.

"This method provides functional, biological information about the residual disease cells themselves, offering insights into progression risk beyond cell counts," said Dr. Sabine Mai, co-founder and interim CEO of Telo Genomics. "At the same time, evaluating CTCs from peripheral blood reduces reliance on repeated bone marrow procedures and makes continuous monitoring far more feasible."

About MRD Assessment

Minimal Residual Disease ("MRD") is defined as the small number of cancer cells that remain in the body after treatment, stratifying MRD cells, between being in remission or active, provides important actionable information for clinicians. Also, the FDA's Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted unanimously in April 2024 to accept MRD as a clinical endpoint for accelerated approval of new multiple myeloma therapies, paving the way for faster drug approvals in multiple myeloma.

MRD testing is emerging as a valuable tool in assessing treatment response and guiding therapeutic decisions in oncology. With advancements in drug development technologies, and a growing emphasis on personalized healthcare, the MRD testing industry is expected to exhibit substantial global expansion in the coming years. The MRD global testing market size is expected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2032.

About Multiple Myeloma

Multiple myeloma is a challenging and potentially deadly blood cancer that involves plasma cells, a type of blood cell that helps to fight infection. It is the second most common blood cancer with an incidence of 35,000 new cases every year in the US, and ~180,000 patients receiving treatment at any given time. The introduction of next-generation therapies (including targeted treatments) has increased the median survival rate to over 5 years, but MM is still considered incurable. Two asymptomatic precursors, Monoclonal Gammopathy of Unknown Significance ("MGUS") and SMM generally precede the progression to classic symptomatic MM. While MGUS carries a steady risk of progression of 1% per year, SMM is more heterogenous with nearly 40% of patients progressing in the first 5 years, 15% in the next 5 years, reaching the same low risk as MGUS after 10 years. To date, identifying patients who will more rapidly progress to MM remains an important clinical need. MM treatment includes various combinations of drugs with a cost as high as $150,000 per year per patient. As most patients will develop resistance to treatment and relapse within a median of 2 years, identifying them proactively remains another important clinical need. Notably, the total addressable market for both MM assays is over 750,000 tests per year in the US.

About Telo Genomics

Telo Genomics is a biotech company pioneering the most comprehensive telomere platform in the industry with powerful applications and prognostic solutions. These include liquid biopsies and related technologies in oncology and neurological diseases. Liquid biopsy is a rapidly growing field of significant interest to the medical community for being less invasive and more easily replicated than traditional diagnostic approaches. By combining our team's considerable expertise in quantitative analysis of 3D telomeres with molecular biology and artificial intelligence to recognize disease associated genetic instability, Telo Genomics is developing simple and accurate products that improve day-to-day care for patients by serving the needs of pathologists, clinicians, academic researchers and drug developers. The benefits of our proprietary technology have been substantiated in 160+ peer reviewed publications and in30+ clinical studies involving more than 3,000 patients with multiple cancers and Alzheimer's disease. Our lead application, Telo-MM is being developed to provide important, actionable information to medical professionals in the treatment of Multiple Myeloma, a deadly form of blood cancer. For more information, please visit www.telodx.com.

