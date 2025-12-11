TechnipFMC (NYSE: FTI) has been awarded a significant(1) contract for Subsea 2.0 production systems by Chevron for the Gorgon Stage 3 brownfield project.

This contract marks the introduction of the first 7-inch series of Subsea 2.0 horizontal subsea trees. In addition, TechnipFMC will deliver flexible jumpers designed to increase production rates and provide flow assurance for gas applications.

Jonathan Landes, President, Subsea at TechnipFMC, commented: "Gorgon Stage 3 incorporates our Subsea 2.0 configure-to-order platform and our unique advanced flexible pipe technology. At TechnipFMC, we focus on commercializing innovative solutions that give our customers confidence in project execution and schedule certainty. We are proud to continue our 20-year partnership with Chevron on the Gorgon development through this latest opportunity."

(1) For TechnipFMC, a "significant" contract is between $75 million and $250 million.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The words "expect," "believe," "estimated," and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, which are generally not historical in nature. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from our historical experience and our present expectations or projections. For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, including our assumptions and projections regarding the expected benefits of the awarded contract, please see our risk factors set forth in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, which include our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any of our forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a leading technology provider to the traditional and new energy industries, delivering fully integrated projects, products, and services.

With our proprietary technologies and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics, helping them unlock new possibilities to develop energy resources while reducing carbon intensity and supporting their energy transition ambitions.

Organized in two business segments Subsea and Surface Technologies we will continue to advance the industry with our pioneering integrated ecosystems (such as iEPCI, iFEED and iComplete), technology leadership and digital innovation.

Each of our approximately 21,000 employees is driven by a commitment to our clients' success, and a culture of strong execution, purposeful innovation, and challenging industry conventions.

TechnipFMC uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about how we are driving change in the industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on X @TechnipFMC.

