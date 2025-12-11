

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $8.518 billion, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $4.140 billion, or $0.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 28.2% to $18.015 billion from $14.054 billion last year.



Broadcom Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $8.518 Bln. vs. $4.140 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.74 vs. $0.85 last year. -Revenue: $18.015 Bln vs. $14.054 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News